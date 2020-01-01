Snapdragon 855 Plus Wins ‘Strongest Performance’ Category in AnTuTu’s Latest 2019 SoC Awards

2019 saw the release of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus, a slightly upgraded variant of the Snapdragon 855 that offered more compute and graphical performance. The company’s competitors weren’t watching silently, as Chinese giant Huawei came up with its Kirin 990, while MediaTek decided to stir things up in the price-performance segment with its own offerings. Unfortunately, AnTuTu’s 2019 SoC awards only had one winner in the ‘Strongest Performance’ category and that was undoubtedly nabbed by the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Luckily, there were other awards too, which other SoCs won, so it’s not like Qualcomm’s silicon ran away with everything.

‘Technology Innovation’ Awards Given to Kirin 990 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L

Apart from the ‘Strongest Performance’ category, GizmoChina reports that the other two were ‘Technology Innovation’ and ‘Most Cost-effective’. The ‘Technology Innovation’ category would obviously signify the chipsets that feature the most technology in that minuscule package, while ‘Most Cost-effective’ would be an award given to lower-priced SoCs that in turn, give smartphones a lot more value to the customer. Strangely enough, none of Apple’s A-series silicon was given any award but upon further inspection, we found out that AnTuTu has a separate category of those, with the aforementioned awards given primarily to chipsets powering Android handsets.

Snapdragon 865 vs A13 Bionic vs Kirin 990 Initial Performance Results Show Android-Based SoCs Are Closing the Gap

In the ‘Technology Innovation’ department, the Kirin 990, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000L, Exynos 980, and Snapdragon 765G won. MediaTek, a company that wasn’t well known for churning out products that cater to power users thanks to the lackluster performance of its chipsets is back with a bang, finally. Its latest offering also features an embedded 5G modem, something which the Snapdragon 865 lacks. This means that for 2020, more and more manufacturers wanting to offer less expensive 5G-enabled smartphones will most likely end up choosing the Dimensity 1000L.

Last, we have the ‘Most Cost-effective’ category, where the MediaTek Helio G90T and Kirin 810 won. The Helio G90T would be the well-deserved recipient in our books because it not only fuels less expensive smartphones but delivers a whole lot on the performance front too. In a majority of the tests, it even bested the Snapdragon 730, a Qualcomm chipset that’s marketed as offering flagship features at a less expensive price for phone makers.

As for 2020, we’re bound to see some healthy competition once more, primarily from the Snapdragon 865 and the upcoming Kirin 1020. If that wasn’t enough, we’re also looking forward to the unveiling of the Snapdragon 875, Qualcomm’s first 5nm EUV SoC, meaning that newer winners might be on the horizon.

Source: GizmoChina