Huawei’s 5nm Kirin 1020 on Track to Be Released in October – Expected to Be Found in Mate 40, 2021 P50 Series

Huawei’s Mate 40 series is expected to arrive during the second half of 2020 and with the new release, comes a new chipset, which at this stage, we’ll be referring it to the Kirin 1000 or the Kirin 1020. It has been reported that the new Kirin SoC will be made using TSMC 5nm node, though it’s not confirmed if the new silicon will be using the regular 5nm, 5nm+, or the enhanced 5nm process.

Even if TSMC and Huawei had a healthy business relationship, it’s probably been brought to a halt because of the latest U.S. sanctions, which might prevent TSMC from completing orders for Huawei. Thankfully, the latest report says that the new Kirin chipset is on track for a timely release, meaning that we’re not expected to witness a delay or a cancellation.

Earlier Reports Suggested the Kirin 1020 Could Deliver up to a 50 Percent Performance Increase Over the Kirin 990

The update comes from Chinese microblogging website Weibo, stating that despite the U.S. sanctions imposed in May, the Kirin 1020 (or Kirin 1000) will be released in October. Huawei normally releases a new silicon during the second half of the year. It launched two versions of the Kirin 990 during the IFA 2019 trade show and looking at the previous launch schedule, it looks like the Chinese giant will want to showcase what the Kirin 1020 is capable of doing in its Mate 40 series.

Also, Huawei sticks to the same SoC for its first flagship smartphone series for the next year, so it’s highly likely that we’ll be seeing the Kirin 1020 in action when the P50 family goes official in 2021. As for the specifications, apart from the efficient 5nm manufacturing process, it’s rumored that the Kirin 1020 will deliver up to a 50 percent performance increase over the Kirin 990, and it could be thanks to the addition of Cortex-A78 cores.

Though the Kirin 1020 isn’t expected to surpass Apple’s A14 Bionic in raw performance, we’ll be excited to see how it fares against Samsung’s Exynos 992 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875, both of which are also reported to be made using the 5nm architecture. Unfortunately, this is all the information we have for you at the moment, but we’ll have updates for you in the future, so stay tuned.

