Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5, PC Comparison Video Highlights Better Shadows and Ambient Occlusion on PC and More

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks great on both PC and PlayStation consoles, but the PC version has an edge when it comes to visuals, as highlighted in a new comparison video.

The new PlayStation 5, PC comparison video, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the two versions of the game shared the same texture quality but different shadow quality, ambient occlusion, and drawing distance, which are all better in the PC version.

- Better shadows and ambient occlusion on Kena: Bridge of Spirits PC. This setting is the most appreciable with respect to PS5. PS5 has slightly less sharp shadows in Performance mode.

- Same amount of foliage on PC and PS5 in 4K mode. The performance mode has less foliage.

- Same texturing quality in both versions.

- Best antialiasing on PC.

- On PC there is a slight improvement in the drawing distance.

- On PS5, I would recommend Performance mode. The sacrifices to hit 60FPS are not very high and well worth it.

- On both platforms, some cinematics do not run in real time and run at 24FPS.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched yesterday on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Despite being a little derivative, the first game by Ember Labs is a very engaging title with surprisingly fun combat and exploration, as I highlighted in my review.

Despite featuring a very familiar experience inspired by The Legend of Zelda series, Kena: Bridge of Spirits manages to stand out from the competition with its amazing visuals, excellent combat system, and puzzle design. The underwhelming story and lack of real innovation prevent the game from being a must-have, sure, but what Kena: Bridge of Spirits does well, it really does well, so much that it's very easy to look past its issues.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.