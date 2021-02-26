Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets a Gorgeous New Trailer and a Summer Release Date

The promising PlayStation-console-exclusive indie adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits has finally locked down a summer release date. A new trailer has also been released, showing off the game’s lush visuals and a surprising amount of action. You can check it out for yourself, below.

For those who haven’t been following Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the game casts players as the titular Kena, a spirit guide on a quest to help lost souls and bring her world back to life. Kena is aided in this mission by her magical bow and packs of cute little critters known as the Rot, which she can command in different ways. Here’s the game’s official description:

Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped. Key Features: Build Your Team - Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.

Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment. Explore - A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.

- A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world. Fast-Paced Combat - Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for pre-order now, and everyone who puts their money down gets access to a free hat pack for your little Rot friends. The standard version of the game will cost $40 and there will also be a $50 Digital Deluxe edition that includes a soundtrack and some skins.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launches on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PS4, and PS5 on August 24. Those who purchase the PS4 version will be able to upgrade to the PS5 for free. Anybody looking forward to crossing this particular bridge?