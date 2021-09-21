Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro Comparison Shows How Gorgeous This Game is on Both Consoles

The first Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro comparison video has been released, showing how gorgeous Ember Lab’s title looks on both consoles.

We already mentioned it in our review – the game supports two display modes on PS5, whereas there’s only one display mode on PS4 Pro, but how do these versions compare? Well, according to a new graphics comparison, courtesy of IGN, Kena looks absolutely gorgeous on both. Check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits graphics comparison down below:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Review – The Legend of The Mountain Shrine

“On PlayStation 5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes with two display modes that favor resolution or performance”, our very own Francesco de Meo wrote in his review. “Resolution mode makes the game run at 4K resolution, 30 FPS while Performance mode drops the resolution to keep a mostly stable 60 frames per second frame rate. While the game does look gorgeous at 4K resolution, the action, especially combat, suffers from the lower frame rate, so I feel the vast majority of players will go with Performance mode. No matter the display mode, however, Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks very good, particularly due to the amazing lighting that further improves the game's atmosphere.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store). The action-adventure was officially announced during Sony’s Future of Gaming event last year. The game was first slated for a release late last year but faced several delays in order to polish it across all platforms.

“We’ve had this game concept for some time, and we’re finally able to bring our vision to life with the support from Sony and the capabilities of the new hardware,” said Mike Grier, Chief Creative Officer at Ember Lab upon the game's announcement. “We want Kena: Bridge of Spirits to immerse the player in a detailed, fantastical world that feels real.”