JetBlue Is Switching to M1 iPad Pro Models for All Its Staff Members

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro line is the company’s best effort to deliver that premium tablet experience, and JetBlue has announced that it is making the switch to the latest models for all its staff members.

JetBlue Switched Over to Tablets in 2013 - Says Latest M1 iPad Pro Models Will Keep Pilots on the ‘Cutting Edge of Technology’

In a press release, JetBlue highlights why it decided to switch to Apple’s M1 iPad Pro below.

“iPad Pro is the right fit for the cockpit, with its thin, light design and large, bright Liquid Retina display. The new iPad Pro features the industry-leading M1 chip, which offers next-level performance when pilots are running more than a dozen apps throughout the duration of the flight. iPad Pro’s fast 5G capabilities delivers better performance and access to next-generation download and upload speeds.”

The American airline’s director of communications, navigation, surveillance, and technical programs, Captain Chuck Cook, says that the latest acquisition will future-proof JetBlue for years to come. That statement could not be truer because Apple is at the helm when it comes to legendary software support. Even now, lots of reviewers label the 2018 iPad Pro as a terrific tablet for everyday use, but these staff members will get the very best the company has to offer.

The low-cost airline also talks about the importance of the iPad Pro as a tool when used onboard, which is no surprise why JetBlue proceeded to receive FAA approval to give iPads to all pilots in 2013.

“The new iPad Pro keeps JetBlue pilots on the cutting edge of technology and provides safety-critical functions for all JetBlue crewmembers. iPad has become an essential tool on board – from loading operational tracking apps, hosting system maintenance checks, checking real-time weather patterns to avoid turbulence, and accessing procedures and manuals.”

The latest M1 iPad Pro family is a significant upgrade over the 2020 version, with previous benchmarks showing the new tablets are 50 percent faster. It also beats the 16-inch MacBook Pro, thanks to the M1 chip.

News Source: JetBlue