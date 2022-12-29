Apple To Launch 11.1-Inch and 13-Inch iPad Pro Models With OLED Display in 2024

We recently heard that Apple abandoned its plans to launch a 14.1-inch model of the iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. In contrast, we are now hearing that the company is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with an OLED display for 2024.

Apple is developing 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models for 2024

Ross Young confirmed to MacRumors that Apple is working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with an OLED display. The new iPad Pro models are expected to launch in 2024 and there are a few other changes that might be part of the mix. With the new display sizes, we can expect slimmer bezels and a change in the overall form factor of the tablet.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on an OLED version of the iPad Pro. However, the 11.1-inch and 13-inch display sizes are heard for the first time. Currently, the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED display while the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with a conventional LCD display. Both models come with Apple's M2 chip inside for better CPU and GPU performance. If Apple plans to go ahead with OLED panels for future iPad models, the gap between the display qualities between the two models will be bridged.

Apart from the OLED display, Apple will also upgrade the iPad Pro models with new chips for enhanced performance and battery life. Since Apple updated the iPad Pro models in October of this year, we presume the company will not release another model until 2024. At this point, we have not heard details on an 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. What this means is that the smaller model will directly make a shift from LCD to OLED technology.

We have also previously heard that Apple is working on OLED panels for future iPad and MacBook models that are slated to arrive by 2024. As mentioned earlier, Young coins that Apple's plan to launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro is no longer expected in 2023. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.