Stage Manager is Coming to Non-M1 iPad Models

Apple will potentially release iPadOS 16 sometime in October with a boatload of forward-facing additions. One of the major features that Apple announced at its WWDC event was Stage Manager. However, the new feature was developed to work only on iPad models with an M1 chip. Well, looks like Apple is finally changing its mind after hearing a lot of complaints. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Bringing Stage Manager to Older iPad Pro Models Without an M1 Chip, Responding Positively to the Criticism

The latest information is shared by Engadget, suggesting that the iPad Pro models from 2018 and newer models will support Stage Manager. The caveat here is that it will not work with an external display. In addition to this, the company is also removing support for external display for Stage Manager on M1 iPad models.

The publication writes:

That changes with the latest iPadOS 16 developer beta, which was just released. Now, Apple is making Stage Manager work with a number of older devices: it’ll work on the 11-inch iPad Pro (first generation and later) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later). Specifically, it’ll be available on the 2018and 2020 models that use the A12X and A12Z chips rather than just the M1. However, there is one notable missing feature for the older iPad Pro models — Stage Manager will only work on the iPad’s build-in display. You won’t be able to extend your display to an external monitor.

Before today, the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models were unable to take advantage of Stage Manager. The two models feature Apple's A12Z and A12Z chips, respectively. According to Apple, older iPad Pro models would be unable to offer acceptable performance with the new multitasking interface. This is because the feature requires "large internal memory, incredibly fast storage, and flexible external display I/O" provided by Apple's M1 chip in new iPads.

It is great to see that Apple has responded positively to the criticism after it limited the feature to the latest iPad models with an M1 chip. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on Apple revoking its decision to restrict Stage Manager to M1 iPad models? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.