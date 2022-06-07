One Major iPadOS 16 Feature is Only Limited to iPad Models With M1 Chip

Apple unveiled its latest iPadOS 16 update to the world, showcasing all the new multitasking changes to enhance user productivity. Apple is gradually narrowing the gap between an iPad and Mac by adding features on the iPadOS that are available on the macOS. One of the major additions that Apple announced at the event is Stage Manager - an upgraded multitasking feature. However, only iPad models with an M1 chip will get it. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Stage Manager is Only Available on Three iPad Models With an M1 Chip

If you have iPad Pro models with an M1 chip or the latest iPad Air 5, Center Stage will be available with the release of iPadOS 16 later this year. All iPad models with an A-series processor will feature the standard multitasking interface. However, the rest of the features will be available which were announced at the event. At this point, Apple only has three iPad models with an M1 chip for Stage Manager to work on.

Since Stage Manager is the bigger feature coming with iPadOS 16, it is unfortunate for older iPad models. Stage Manager is also available on Mac and it allows you to overlap windows for the very first time on the iPad. You also have the option to resize the windows. The way Stage Manager works is simple: your main app will be open but the recently used apps will be stacked vertically on the left side of the screen for easy access. You can check out more details here.

