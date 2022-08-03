Menu
iPadOS 16 Release Might See a Delay Until October, iOS 16 to Release on Time

Ali Salman
Aug 3, 2022
Apple unveiled its forthcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates at its WWDC 2022 event in June. Both platforms will receive their fair share of upgraded features later this year but the release time frame might vary. According to a new report, Apple will delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month compared to iOS 16. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPadOS 16 Will Not Release Alongside iOS 16, Expected to Launch Closer to New M2 iPad Pro Models Due to Delay

Apple's upcoming iPadOS 16 release will offer various new features to iPad owners. One of the major changes coming with the update is the new Stage Manager feature. The new addition will streamline the multitasking experience of the iPad with the Mac, allowing an enhanced multi-window experience. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple will delay iPadOS 16 until October due to the implementation of the new Stage Manager. The company seems to be still working on the platform to fish out bugs and make it more stable.

Apple Releases iOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 2

If the report pans out to be true, it would give Apple more time to focus on the iOS 16 release and then individually focus on iPadOS 16 for a launch in October. Take note that the new Stage Manager addition is exclusive to iPad models with an M1 chip. This includes M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air. While the company's decision has caused a bit of an uproar, the company remains adamant on the fact that it is not possible to bring Stage Manager on older iPad models.

Since its segregation in 2019, iPadOS has always been tied to the release of iOS 16. If the company does release iPadOS 16 in the October time frame, it could arrive closer to the release of new iPad models. We have previously heard that the company is working on a new iPad Pro with an M2 chip which is expected to debut later this year.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the iPadOS 16 delay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

