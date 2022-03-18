Apple’s Studio Display With A13 Bionic Chip Runs Full Version of iOS 15.4

Apple recently launched the new Mac Studio and a Studio Display at its Spring event. If you have bought the latest machine and display from Apple, you must be aware of its capabilities. While the new Studio Display does not feature mini-LED technology, Apple made sure that users get the most in a more affordable package. Apple's Studio Display features an A13 Bionic chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 11 series. It has now been discovered that the Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4.

Apple's New Studio Display Runs on a Full Version of iOS 15.4

John Gruber from Daring Fireball highlights that Apple's Studio Display is running a full version of iOS 15.4. You can see the display's software under "Graphics/Displays." You can see that it is running version 15.4 with a build number of 19E241. The build number is the same as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that Apple's new Studio Display runs a full version of iOS.

Until now, the Studio Display's software was unknown and now we have an idea how Apple will issue updates if there is an issue. The company did previously say that it will release an update for the Studio Display to fix the poor quality of its webcam.

Previously, we did know that Apple saw fit to power the Studio with an A13 Bionic chip but the software was unknown. Much like how HomePod runs a version of tvOS, Apple designed the Studio Display to run iOS. With iOS part of the deal, Apple can make changes and improvements to the performance of the display. It can adjust the colors and settings via software updates and also fix errors and issues, much like how the company does for iOS.

It is great to see that Apple's Studio Display is running the latest iOS 15.4 build.