2023 iPhones Could Debut With in-Display Face ID and Periscope Camera System

Back in 2017, Apple introduced a notch housing a TrueDepth camera, along with other components necessary for Face ID. Since then, Apple has consistently incorporated a notch on its ‘full-screen’ iPhones. The company might introduce a slight change, as the iPhone 13 series will likely sport a smaller notch, a new report claims that the 2023 iPhones will completely get rid of it, with Apple opting for an in-display Face ID solution. In addition, the camera system for these models could receive a massive upgrade.

2023 iPhones With in-Display Face ID Could Be the Biggest Technological Upgrade in Delivering a Full-Screen iPhone

Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another prediction, this time about the 2023 iPhones. He claims that Apple will find a way to house all the Face ID components underneath the display, delivering the cleanest full-screen design to customers. Also, Kuo states that the 2023 models will also sport a periscope camera system. He had predicted this earlier, claiming this optics upgrade could give new products advanced zooming capabilities.

Current-generation iPhones have a maximum zoom level of 2.5x while competing products can max out at 100x, handily beating Apple’s lineup in this segment. A periscope telephoto lens will mean the 2023 iPhones will have extended zooming capabilities without compromising the thickness of the camera module. With the periscope camera system in place, the new iPhones could max out at 5x or even 10x optical zoom, providing new possibilities for users when it comes to taking images or recording footage.

Previously, Kuo stated that the 2022 iPhones would feature a periscope camera, so we are unsure why he believes Apple would wait an extra year to bring this upgrade, especially when Android flagships have had this camera system for a couple of years now. We will see what Apple’s plans are for 2023, but we will advise that you treat Kuo’s report with a pinch of salt.

The analyst made some other predictions, so you can check them out below when you can.

