iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Reportedly Getting Sensor-Shift Stabilization for both Wide and Ultrawide Cameras

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 13 models this year, bearing the same display sizes as their direct successors, the iPhone 12 series. Where the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the only member to be treated to Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization, there are reports claiming that all four models will feature this upgrade. However, it appears that the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max may get the same stabilization tech for two different camera units, assuming the latest report turns out to be correct.

Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization to Arrive for Wide and Ultrawide Camera Units of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

According to DigiTimes, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get Sensor-Shift upgrades for both wide and ultrawide cameras, leading to improved stabilization when capturing still images or video. These news lenses will also feature autofocus upgrades, though the nature of these upgrades was not included in the report.

While you might experience next-level imaging prowess with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, what sort of improvements are we expecting from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini? It is not mentioned in the report, but our assumption is that the less expensive members of the iPhone 13 family will feature Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization for only the wide camera, not the ultrawide unit. If we are lucky, Apple might have different plans for the future.

Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization or in-body image stabilization (also known as IBIS) is where the stabilization unit is present within the sensor, allowing for a more effective reduction of camera shake. This can also help surpass the limits of OIS. We are also certain that this technology will aid in capturing improved images in low-light conditions and we will be excited to share those results with you in the near future.

Another upgrade to get excited about is that all four models may also feature a LiDAR scanner, along with bigger sensors. Hearing about camera upgrades arriving for the newer models is not unheard of in the smartphone industry, but improvement in image and video quality should be mandatory. It is also the diversity of these upgrades that counts, and like always, we will have more info for our readers shortly.

News Source: DigiTimes