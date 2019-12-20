iPhone 12 Camera Hardware Rumored to Have Sensor-Shift Stabilization

Apple has been using optical image stabilization (OIS) in its iPhone camera for quite a while now, leading to significantly reduced camera shake when snapping images and recording footage, even at higher resolutions and framerates. For 2020, things are looking promising on the optics side of things, because the iPhone 12 camera hardware may include sensor-shift stabilization.

Sensor-Shift Stabilization for the iPhone 12 Camera Could Move the Sensor Inside the Optics Module to Improve Quality

Apart from the report from DigiTimes, which only includes information related to sensor-shift stabilization for the iPhone 12 camera, nothing else is mentioned as to how this technology is supposed to work. To remind you, both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a triple-rear camera setup with OIS support. However, only the primary and telephoto camera feature hardware stabilization, whereas the ultra-wide unit does not. Perhaps this sensor-shift stabilization technology could bring reduced camera shake to all cameras, leading to the ideal and portable optics setup for users in the near future.

Sadly, DigiTimes fails to mention how sensor-shift stabilization will work for the iPhone 12 camera, but we believe it could follow the same approach as normal-sized DSLRs that professionals use as their daily driver. In simple terms, sensor-shift stabilization moves the sensor inside the module to reduce camera shake. While it’s not detailed if this will add to the production costs, Apple will most likely be looking to provide the best premium smartphone camera package without upping its manufacturing costs.

One advantage of using sensor-shift stabilization technology is that this hardware can work up to five axes in larger cameras to correct the rotation of the module. This should reduce camera shake even further when attempting to capture footage or images from a variety of angles. In other words, this can be beneficial when switching seamlessly between wide to ultra-wide to telephoto modes. Looking at how impressive the latest camera is on the iPhone 11 series, coupled with Apple’s significantly upgraded image computational techniques, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing what the iPhone 12 camera will be capable of doing.

If you wish to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

