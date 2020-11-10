iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Feature Power-Efficient LTPO Display Technology

Unlike Apple’s major competitor Samsung, the iPhone 12 lineup doesn’t feature LTPO display technology. This could be one reason why the company believed it was pointless to provide its models with a 120Hz refresh rate support even though the hardware supported this feature. Fortunately, for customers who haven’t yet made the switch and want to wait for the 2021 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, there is excellent news for you, according to this report.

LG Will Reportedly Expand Production of Specialized Power-Efficient OLED Screens for the 2021 iPhone 13

A fresh report from The Elec talks about Korean manufacturer LG putting in the effort to produce these low-temperature polycrystalline oxides (LPTO) displays. The procured equipment should add 25,000 substrates per month in monthly production rate into the lines by next year. This means that by 2021, we might get to see the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature LTPO screens, a technology that’s already present in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

A14X Bionic GPU Performance Leak Shows a 26 Percent Improvement Over A12Z Bionic GPU

The biggest advantage of an LTPO display is it can dynamically switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content being shown. This gives the technology massive energy-efficient properties and might even encourage Apple to incorporate high refresh rate displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As mentioned above, the iPhone 12 series have the supported hardware for high refresh rate screens, but Apple was reportedly concerned about battery life thanks to a 5G modem's inclusion.

It should also be noted that all iPhone 12 models that directly succeed the iPhone 11 ones have smaller batteries and no matter how efficient the components are, a smaller cell will always translate into less ‘screen on’ time. In case you didn’t know, the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6 already feature LTPO display technology, allowing them to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life despite having an ‘Always On’ feature.

For 2021, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple will stick to the same four models for the iPhone 13 lineup as it did with the iPhone 12. This means we should expect the same display sizes but massive upgrades to the camera, including the top-tier versions arriving with 1TB of internal storage. Though all this info sounds very exciting, remember to treat it with a pinch of salt, and we’ll be back with more updates in the future.

News Source: The Elec