iPhone 13 Pro With 5-Core GPU Obtains a Remarkable 55 Percent Performance Increase Over iPhone 12 Pro

A little change that Apple introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is that the A15 Bionic running in both models feature a 5-core GPU. This should result in some serious graphics performance increases, and according to the latest benchmark, it is a sizable difference when comparing last year’s iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max GPU No Match for Apple’s Latest Flagship

In the latest Geekbench 5 Metal score, the iPhone 13 Pro was benchmarked, and it obtained 14216 points in the GPU category. In comparison, MacRumors reports that the iPhone 12 Pro from last year with its A14 Bionic accumulated 9123 points in the same test. In short, Apple’s latest flagship is 55 percent faster, showing the significant gains the company worked on when deciding to opt for a 5-core GPU for the A15 Bionic.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models Feature the Same Amount of RAM As iPhone 12 Models

Unfortunately, for the time being, we cannot showcase how fast the iPhone 13 Pro is when compared to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, which feature a 4-core GPU, despite featuring the same A15 Bionic. Luckily, all four members of the iPhone 13 family feature a 6-core CPU, which is divided into two performance cores and four power-efficient ones.

The GPU performance gain obtained by the A15 Bionic graphics processor aligns with Apple’s claim that the custom silicon would deliver up to 50 percent faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chipset. If you wanted another reason to pick up the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max besides the camera, battery improvements, and GPU core count, it is in the RAM section.

According to a previous finding, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 6GB of RAM, the same amount that was present in last year’s models. As for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, not only do they feature fewer GPU cores but they are also limited to 4GB RAM.

News Source: Geekbench