iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Bump Compared With iPhone 13 Pro Max Shows a Noticeable Difference in Physical Dimensions

Omar Sohail
Aug 8, 2022
The camera upgrades arriving to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will require additional space inside the rear lens, making it larger than the current-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max. In the latest comparison, the rear camera bump of both flagships are compared, showing a visible difference between the two.

Earlier Reports Mentioned the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Shipping With a 48MP Main Camera, Requiring the Need for a Bigger Rear Bump

The rear camera hump comparison was provided by @lipilipsi on Twitter, showing the gaping difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The upcoming flagship is slated to launch in September and will possibly sport the largest camera bump out of any iPhone that Apple has ever launched. The reason behind this physical change is that the ‘Pro’ models will be the first from the company to feature a 48MP main camera, with the actual sensor increasing in size thanks to the increase in the megapixel count.

This change will require Apple to incorporate a bigger camera bump for both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the non-Pro models likely retaining the 12MP main sensor at the back. Evidence that the ‘Pro’ members of the iPhone 14 series have larger rear sensors has been reported about previously and can be seen in dummy models, case leaks, and molds, along with the likelihood of 8K video recording support arriving for the upcoming series.

An earlier paper schematic leak of the iPhone 14 Pro Max also revealed that the handset would have a significantly more significant camera bump compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, indicating that major changes are imminent. Apple has always focused immensely on bringing unrivaled image and video quality improvements for its iPhones with each successive year. For 2022, the same strategy appears to be retained.

The latest leak does not talk about how much these hardware changes will cost to the consumer, but we did mention previously that the iPhone 14 range will start from $799, just like the iPhone 13 range. However, it means to be seen if the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sell at the same price as its predecessor, so we will update our readers when more information comes through.

News Source: @lipilipsi

