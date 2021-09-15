iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models Feature the Same Amount of RAM As iPhone 12 Models

Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 13 series have been announced and we are hearing details on it by the hour. Apple took center stage yesterday and announced some of the major additions coming with the latest flagships. However, the company cannot cover everything in a single event. Moreover, the company never advertises the amount of RAM in the iPhone. Now, according to the strings contained within the Xcode 13 beta, it seems the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro features 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini house 4GB of RAM.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Models Feature 4GB and 6GB of RAM - The Same as Last Year's iPhones

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 models and iPhone 13 Pro models feature 4GB and 6GB of RAM (via MacRumors), respectively. While there are several internal upgrades in the latest flagships, the amount of RAM remains unchanged from last year's iPhone 12 series. The same Xcode strings revealed RAM details on the iPhone 12 last year and the models before that. While Apple falls behind Android on paper, the real-world performance is different.

4K ProRes Video Recording is Not Available on 128GB iPhone 13 Pro Models

The iPhone 13 series feature Apple's latest A15 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm+ process. The A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 5-core GPU which is a step up compared to the A14's 4-core GPU. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro models will deliver the fastest graphics performance on any smartphone.

