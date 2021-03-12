All iPhone 13 Models Likely to Feature in-Display Touch ID, but LiDAR Camera Will Be Limited to ‘Pro’ Models, Says Fresh Report

By now, one of the iPhone 13 features that is consistently part of the rumor mill is in-display Touch ID arriving for all models. Apple is said to be testing out the new biometrics on the upcoming smartphone family, with a new report from today stating that the four models for 2021 are likely to receive this biometrics upgrade, alongside Face ID. However, the new prediction also states that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will receive LiDAR cameras.

All iPhone 13 Models Will Feature a Smaller Notch, Which Is Another Change That Has Been Consistent Thus Far

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner and three of his colleagues published a research note that was spotted by MacRumors, talking about some iPhone 13 features, as well as the camera upgrades. According to them, all iPhone 13 models would feature a smaller notch, which is a change that has been mentioned before, along with a thicker chassis. The smaller notch will be made possible thanks to a tightly integrated variant of the camera system.

However, one addition that might not make it to the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 is the LiDAR scanner, a prediction that goes against a previous report. However, the analysts appear confident in the research note as it was reportedly drafted partly based on conversations with industry suppliers in recent weeks. This is a shame to hear because customers who desperately wanted to use the LiDAR scanner for things like scanning their height will have to spend a little more money getting their hands on the premium versions.

Assuming the report is true about the LiDAR camera, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will follow in the same footsteps as their direct predecessors, with a few changes. For instance, both of these phones will reportedly arrive with bigger camera sensors too, along with 120Hz LTPO OLED screens. At least all four of them will feature Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization.

Since a lot of these iPhone 13 rumors are all over the place, it is recommended our readers treat this info with a pinch of salt for the time being.

News Source: MacRumors