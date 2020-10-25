iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Can Instantly Measure Someone’s Height Thanks to the LiDAR Camera

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the only two models from Apple’s lineup this year to feature not just a triple camera configuration, but also a LiDAR sensor meant for AR-related applications. Previous reports mentioned that this LiDAR unit is more advanced than the sensor present on the 2020 iPad Pro, and that can only mean several opportunities will open up for users. For instance, if you don’t have an inching tape on you, then one purpose this LiDAR camera will fulfill is to measure someone’s height. Let us take a look at how something like this is possible.

LiDAR Camera Allows Users to Measure the Height of People While They Are Seated as Well

While at first glance, this might appear to be a gimmick, the LiDAR camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can actually deliver some benefits to the user and it will only be up to the developers to open up more possibilities in the future. For the time being, if you quickly want to measure someone’s height, while they are standing upright or seated, then the LiDAR camera present on both models will do the job for you.

How to Measure Someone’s Height on Your iPhone 12 Pro Using the LiDAR Scanner

First, you’ll have to fire up the Measure app, which comes running on both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. When aimed correctly, the Measure app will detect a person in the phone’s viewfinder and will automatically measure their height from the ground to the top of their head. A circular shutter button on the bottom-right corner will allow you to take a photo of the individual with their height measurement and you’ll be able to share the details with them.

Of course, it should be noted that the feature is only present on the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the 2020 iPad Pro models. If you want to take advantage of a LiDAR sensor on just a smartphone, do note that since only the iPhone 12 Pro is available, you’ll either have to purchase this, or wait patiently for the iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders to go live if you want the best of the best from Apple.

In case you didn’t know, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also the first from the company to get support for sensor-shift image stabilization, but if you simply want to measure height, then it can be done with both models too. Hopefully, we’ll see more uses from the LiDAR sensor arrive when additional apps provide support for it. For now, tell us how you like the first use-case down in the comments.

