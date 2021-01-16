iPhone 13 With an in-Display Fingerprint Reader Could Be Possible, Says Fresh Report

This year’s iPhone 13 lineup is expected to arrive with some changes, albeit minor ones, but the one change that could make the biggest impact amongst consumers is the addition of an in-display fingerprint reader. Android phone manufacturers have adopted this sensor for quite a while, but the previous iterations are without problems. With that being said, it looks like these sensors have reached a development point where Apple is reportedly comfortable to use them in their upcoming models.

New Report Talks About in-Display Sensor Just Days After Qualcomm Announced an Advanced Sensor That’s Faster and More Accurate

Apple is testing an in-screen sensor for the iPhone 13, according to Bloomberg. To remind you, Bloomberg reported on the same biometric solution arriving for the 2020 iPhone series, but that didn’t materialize, unfortunately. This year could mark the first time Apple offers in-display Touch ID, along with Face ID, giving users the convenience to unlock their devices in two ways.

First Foldable iPhone to Get a Chemically Strengthened Ceramic Shield Glass That Can Bend Without Breaking

The report doesn’t mention who Apple would source this component from, but with Qualcomm having announced its 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, which is not just 50 percent faster, but 77 percent larger than the Gen 1 sensor, readers can have an idea who the supplier may be. The advantage of having a bigger in-screen sensor on an iPhone is users won’t have to place their registered fingers on one specific part of the display. Now, they’ll have more room to play around with, which brings an added layer of convenience to the table.

Perhaps this was why Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the new iPhone 13 series would have a thicker chassis. Then again, it could be because the newer models may feature a bigger battery. Kuo also detailed Apple shifting to in-screen Touch ID for the iPhone 13 models back in late 2019, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for the feature to arrive in the future. However, bear in mind that Apple doesn’t adopt newer tech in its iPhones if it performs below the company’s expectations.

This could explain why vapor chambers are nowhere to be found in any iPhone model, but this addition could be present in the 2022 iPhone lineup. Similarly, we’ll only find out that the in-screen fingerprint sensor has passed Apple’s validation stages in the coming months, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Bloomberg