iPhone 12 Sales Could Be the Highest Since iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus Launch, According to Latest Report

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus brought in a massive number of sales for Apple, selling a record 135.6 million units in two quarters after both handsets launched back in 2014. With the iPhone 12 sales, the Cupertino tech giant could see yet another surge, though it might not be as big as the iPhone 6 lineup, Taiwanese carriers have reportedly mentioned that shipments will be highest since the series that arrived six years ago.

Suppliers Are Apparently Offering Bonuses to Workers on the Assembly Line in Order to Keep up With Demand

With reports claiming that Apple could sell up to 80 million iPhone 12 units this year alone, Economic News Daily claims that Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron are offering bonuses to workers on the assembly line in order to pick up the pace and keep up with the demand. Though iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders have gone live, they will be available to purchase on October 23. The remaining two models, the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to pre-order starting November 6.

To help boost overall sales, Apple has also reduced the pricing of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR to $599 and $499, respectively. Given that the iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone for the second half of 2020, the price reduction will definitely mean that customers aren’t interested in the iPhone 12 range will want to get their hands on a discounted iPhone 11.

With the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, one of the key selling points were the bigger displays, especially when you were upgrading from the iPhone 5s, which featured a 4-inch LCD when it arrived. With the iPhone 12 series, you get a more diversified lineup, with the iPhone 12 mini featuring a 5.4-inch OLED screen and catering to those that want a compact, yet powerful handset in their pockets, all the way up to a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition, Apple has diversified its pricing, with the cheapest model being the 2020 iPhone SE and setting customers back by $399 only. A few years ago, we wouldn’t have thought that such a lineup was possible but it’s 2020 and with the competition getting stiffer, Apple most likely believes that there should be an iPhone for every price bracket. Do you think the iPhone 12 will rake the same level of success as the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Economic News Daily