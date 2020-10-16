iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Can Now Be Pre-Ordered From Apple’s Online Store

It’s October 16 and you know what that means; Apple has opened up pre-orders for both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. If you wanted to get the iPhone 12 mini because you admire compact handsets or if you simply want the best of the best and nab yourself an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll be disappointed to know that Apple will open up pre-orders for these models starting November 6.

If you don’t know, the iPhone 12 starts from $799 for the 64GB model, while the iPhone 12 Pro starts from $999 for the 128GB model. Do keep in mind that the $799 asking price of the iPhone 12 is masked behind a sneaky tactic employed by Apple. In actuality, the iPhone 12 costs $829 and will only cost customers $30 less thanks to a carrier discount, which is only available with AT&T and Verizon plans. If you plan on getting the SIM-free, Sprint, or T-Mobile versions, you’ll have to pay the full $829.

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Order Time in Your Region

There’s no sneaky tactic employed on the iPhone 12 Pro though; it will cost $999 irrespective if you get the SIM-free version of pick a carrier of your choosing. For customers living outside the U.S., it looks like you’ll have to pay the higher price for the iPhone 12 as well, as carrier’s special offers do not seem to be offered elsewhere. Moving on, the iPhone 12 is available in a total of five finishes; White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED, while the iPhone 12 Pro will be available in the Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue options.

If you don’t feel like pre-ordering any model right now, that’s alright too and you won’t have to wait long either. Apple says that the availability of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will start from October 23, meaning you’ll just have to wait an additional week.

Last, but certainly not least, if you’re still unaware of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order, pricing, and availability details, we highly recommend checking out our detailed breakdown here. We’ve also highlighted the same information for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also, do let us know down in the comments which model will you pre-order and give your reasoning as well.