iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Sport an Aerospace Aluminum Chassis, Making It More Durable Than iPhone 11 Pro

We continue to hear that the iPhone 12 range will be inspired by the 2020 iPad Pro as well as sport an iPhone 4-like metal frame to improve its aesthetics. The end result is both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max sporting flatter edges and though it’s refreshing to see a newer face from the exterior side of things, will these models become more durable? One tipster believes so and claims Apple may use an ‘aerospace aluminum’ build for both these models.

New Aerospace Shell Could Make the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Resistant to Extreme Temperatures

A couple of tweets from iHacktu Pro talk about the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max exterior made up of brushed metal and aerospace aluminum that touts better quality than last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. However, he hasn’t tweeted if Apple will be using a different form of glass that won’t break after being dropped a couple of inches above the group. Then again, it’s not like if Apple uses a different kind of glass, it would be resilient to drops.

However, iHacktu Pro does mention that the newer set of materials will most likely get less hot to the touch during the summer, and its functionality won’t be hampered by colder temperatures. This could be advantageous for a number of reasons, with the first one being able to use the device comfortably. The second one would have to be related to performance, and depending on the cooling solution used, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would be able to maintain their performance for longer periods.

Materials used for iPhone 12 pro and pro Max, brushed metal and aerospace aluminum of better quality than the iPhone 11 Pro pic.twitter.com/w0To4Vrnrb — iHacktu Pro  (@ihacktu) August 11, 2020

Of course, the A14 Bionic made on TSMC’s 5nm node would also contribute to keeping temperatures low, but the overall design of the phone also matters in this regard. So what do you think? Will using better materials improve the overall experience? Tell us down in the comments.

