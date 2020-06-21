Three iPhone 12 Dummies Showing Triple Rear Cameras Show up Online; iPhone 12 Max Wasn’t Included

The last two weeks have been thoroughly confusing when it comes to the iPhone 12 series. Where readers were led to believe that the four models arriving later this year would have a smaller notch, a fresh leak put an end to that assumption by stating that all versions would have the same notch as the 2019 series, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max the only model to be treated to a LiDAR sensor. Now, things have really taken a different turn when a different leakster has shared dummies of not four, but three iPhone 12 models, with the iPhone 12 Max omitted from the images for some reason. Let us take a look at these findings and share something interesting.

Tipster Does Warn That the Triple Camera Array on These Three iPhone 12 Models Shouldn’t Be Treated With 100 Percent Accuracy

The images were shared by Sonny Dickson, who also said earlier that the 2020 iMac would be getting unveiled at WWDC. The dummies that he’s shared comprise of the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and the 6.7-inch models, and surprisingly even the smallest version sports a triple camera array, going against what rumors and leaks have been prattling for so long. Luckily, Dickson has pointed out in his tweet that we should treat the camera configuration with a pinch of salt, at least for now.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 Event Start Time in Your Local Time Zone







He most likely says this because according to previous leaks and rumors, both the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will ship with dual rear cameras, while the more expensive versions will ship with triple rear cameras. Then again, it was also rumored that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro would feature a LiDAR unit, but it looks like only the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be getting preferential treatment.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

Other differentiating factors separating the less expensive iPhone 12 models from the premium versions is that luxe exterior, and 6GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM on the pricier versions. Since we’re still a few months away from the iPhone 12 series going official, we recommend treating Sonny’s tweet with a massive dose of skepticism and await further updates on the matter.

News Source: Twitter (Sonny Dickson)