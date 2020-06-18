iPhone 12 Pro Max Will Only Feature LiDAR Sensor; Notch Size Will Reportedly Remain the Same, According to New Leak

The iPhone 12 train filled with multitude of rumors and leaks was taking a smooth ride until the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro provided an update on Twitter revealing that the changes we were expecting in the first place might not actually materialize. Here are all the details provided.

No iPhone 12 Model Will Get Access to a Smart Connector; It Was Mistaken for an mmWave Antenna

The leaked CAD image in question reveals the same sized notch and triple-lens camera as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max that launched in 2019. This is a rather strange thing to hear because it was previously rumored that the iPhone 12 lineup will comprise up of a smaller notch, coupled with a triple-lens camera as well as a LiDAR sensor. EverythingApplePro now states that just the larger 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max will be treated to a LiDAR unit, though previously it was reported that even the iPhone 12 Pro would feature a LiDAR camera.

iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.com/bPYoij4V41 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

Also, there have been CAD images showing a Smart Connector-style input where the SIM card tray used to be. Unfortunately, EverythingApplePro now believes that this ‘Smart Connector’ is actually a mmWave antenna. Keep in mind that while all four iPhone 12 models arriving later this year will get 5G support, it’s rumored that only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will both have sub-6GHz and mmWave network support.

Old notch style, even bigger 'smart connector' area on 6.1 model (apparently a mmwave antenna cutout) and no LiDAR on 6.1 12 Pro model. Lens layout is the same as 11 Pro. — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

The display sizes and specifications of all four models have been detailed in a previous report, with the low-cost options including a 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch model. It is said that the iPhone 12 Pro will also sport a 6.1-inch display, but it will arrive with a luxe exterior, coupled with more cameras, and 6GB RAM instead of 4GB RAM on the less expensive versions.

LiDAR only on 6.7-in model according to @duanrui1205 — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

After checking out this information, we have to say that we’re at a crossroads and it’s unclear what design choices Apple will take when announcing the iPhone 12 series later in the year. Of course, we’ll still advise you to treat this leak with a pinch of salt and we’ll be back with more information in the near future.

News Source: Twitter (EverythingApplePro)