iPhone 12 Design With Precise Bezels, Dual Camera, More Shown in Latest Concept

Apart from the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max mockup that hardly revealed any differences compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 family has been rumored several times to feature a radical design change. That design change can be readily seen in the latest concept video from known creator Ben Geskin, but it’s not the high-end models that a lot of you are expecting to see in the clip.

New Concept Shows Smaller and Larger iPhone 12 Model With a Full-Screen Design; No Notch in Sight

Thanks to a collaboration between SMAzizG and Ben Geskin, the iPhone 12 concept of the less expensive versions is here, and if we’re not asking for too much, perhaps Apple’s design team could gain some inspiration from these. For those that don’t know, Apple is expected to launch a total of four models hailing from the iPhone 12 lineup. Two of them are expected to feature a display size of 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches and according to this concept, we feel those are the models represented in the latest video.

Apple Could Use Significantly Improved Sensor-Shift Stabilization Hardware for Its 2020 iPhone 12 Family

These two variants are expected to be less expensive than the more premium ones, which to remind you, are rumored to sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display. The largest out of all of them will most likely be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The models in the concept show a multitude of color options, similar to what the iPhone 11 provides for the masses, as well as a rear dual-camera, an addition that rumors have spoken about quite a lot. The more expensive models are expected to feature triple camera setups at the back, which is why customers are expected to pay a lot more for these when they arrive.

The change that we appreciate the most in this latest iPhone 12 concept is the idea of having a full-screen display with no notch coupled with uniform bezels all around the handset. It gives both phones a very clean, very seamless look, and that’s something Ben Geskin and SMAzizG have pulled off quite well. The only thing left to do now is to wait and see if Apple’s design team can make a prototype like this, or close to it. Looks like we’ll find out in the future.

Additionally, if you wish to know more regarding the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which will be updated over time.

