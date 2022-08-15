Menu
iPad Pro and Entry-Level iPad Production Could be Hit by Power Outages Ahead of Launch

Ali Salman
Aug 15, 2022
iPad Pro Production Hit Due to Power Outage

Apple is working on new iPad Pro models and the new entry-level iPad for later this year. The iPad Pro models are rumored to feature a boatload of forward-facing additions, including the new M2 chip. It was recently reported that Apple might host an event in October to introduce the next-gen iPad Pro and iPad 10 models. According to the latest, Apple's iPad production could be hit by power outages before the new models are unveiled to the world. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Power Outages in China Could Have an Impact on iPad Production and Ultimately Affect Shipments

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned in a tweet today that power outages in China's southwestern Sichuan province could have an impact on iPad production. The power outages are caused by industrial electricity rationing amidst a heatwave. According to the analyst, the power outage will have an impact on the iPad production and assembly facilities in Chengdu and Chongqing that are operated by Compal and Foxconn.

Ming-Chi Kuo also highlights that it is currently difficult to assess the impacts on production. He also noted that if the power outages are handled by August 20, the impact on iPad production will be limited. Additionally, with flexible production scheduling, the impacts of power outages can be mitigated. Nonetheless, if the situation is not improved by August 20, it is not yet clear how deep the impact will be on the iPad supplies.

The analyst also warns that similar incidents in the coming months could lead to shipment delays. Since Apple is on the verge of introducing new iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8, and iPad models, there are bound to be shipment issues. As for what we know about the new iPad Pro models, we are expecting upgraded cameras, wireless charging capabilities, MagSafe, a four-pin Smart Connector, and much more. The entry-level iPad is expected to undergo a major redesign as well.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the iPad production as soon as further details are available. Are you anxiously waiting for the new iPad Pro models? Share your views with us in the comments.

