Both 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Models Are Slated to Feature OLED Panels From Samsung Next Year

The iPad Pro has featured the same design for a long time. However, the company incorporated a mini-LED panel on the bigger 12.9-inch variant of the tablet. Now, Apple is developing OLED panels for future models of the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to launch OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models in 2024 and 2026, respectively

According to a new report from Korea's ET News, Apple is developing OLED panels for iPad and MacBook models in 2024 and 2026, respectively. The report suggests that Samsung has started working on OLED panels for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The report also suggests that the company will launch the first iPad with an OLED display next year.

The specific types of panels are 10.86 inches and 12.9 inches for the iPad, and 14 inches and 16 inches for the MacBook. The domestic display companies and related parts and material companies began to develop the panels with the start of the official project. An insider familiar with the subject said, "Panel development from 10 inches to 16 inches is in progress."

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on the OLED iPad Pro. Prominent analyst Ross Young suggests that the OLED iPad Pro models will have a display size of 11.1-inch and 13-inch. The current iPad Pro models feature a display size of 11 inches and 12.9 inches. What this means is that the company could redesign the iPad Pro in order to fit a bigger display in the chassis.

Apple's mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Rumors have suggested that Apple will launch the first MacBook Pro models as soon as 2024. However, the latest report points to a 2026 release of the rumored OLED Mac. Apple is also working on in-house displays for future iPhone and Apple Watch models starting next year. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around, Let us know your thoughts in the comments.