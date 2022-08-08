Upcoming iPad Pro to to Feature New Four-Pin Smart Connector

Apple introduced its second-generation of M-series processors at the WWDC 2022 event when it saw fit to announce the redesigned MacBook Air. The new chips are also expected to power Apple's forthcoming iPad Pro models later this year. We are now hearing that the company's upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro models will feature a new four-pin Smart Connector. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Next M2 iPad Pro to Feature a Four-Pin Smart Connector For Enhanced Accessory Charging Capabilities, More

Currently, the iPad Pro models house a three-pin Smart Connector. In contrast, a new rumor shared by Mac Otakara cites "reliable sources" suggesting that the next iPad Pro model will be bestowed with a four-pin Smart Connector. Moreover, the new iPad Pro models are expected to arrive as soon as this fall. According to the publication, there will be a few key elements that the new four-pin connector will bring.

The Smart Connector on the iPad Pro models is designed to connect accessories such as the Magic Keyboard. It is noted that the additional pin will make it easier to deliver power to the connected peripherals as well as to the iPad itself. It has been previously reported that the company is working on an updated version of the 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro models. We are expecting the new models to arrive in the September to October time frame.

We have also previously reported that Apple plans to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 by a month. If the company is indeed planning to delay the release of the platform, we can expect it to arrive alongside the new iPad Pro models. Apart from the new M2 chip, the upcoming iPad Pro models are also expected to feature MagSafe capabilities.

Do take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with the company. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available. Share your thoughts in the comments below.