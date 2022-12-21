Samsung Changing Development Plans To Focus On OLED Panels For 2024 iPad Pro Models

Apple launched the new iPad Pro with an M2 chip recently. The new model features more or less the same design as its predecessor. The highlight of the upgrade was the new M2 chip with enhanced performance and battery life. It also brought forward a mini-LED display from last year. The company also plans to launch iPad Pro models with OLED displays and it seems Samsung is prioritizing the development of the panels. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung is focusing its efforts on the development of OLED displays for the 2024 iPad Pro models

According to a new report by The Elec, Samsung is prioritizing the development of OLED displays for 2024 iPad Pro models. The report suggests that Apple's supplier is working on a specific type of display that makes use of two-stack tandem OLED panels. The display technology will reportedly be used by Apple in future Mac and iPad models. Samsung will focus its efforts primarily on the new OLED displays for Apple in contrast to the standard displays that use a single OLED layer.

Samsung has been supplying Apple with OLED displays for high-end iPhone models since 2017. The rest of the Apple products like the iPad and Mac feature LCD displays. As for what you should expect, the OLED iPad Pro will potentially launch in 2024 with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, according to prominent display analyst Ross Young. Alongside the iPad Pro models. Apple is also expected to launch 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display.

OLED panels have several advantages over LCD displays that allow for a better viewing experience and lower power consumption. Since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.