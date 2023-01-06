TCL Has A Tablet Prototype Shown At CES 2023 With Unworldly-Level Bezels That Will Put The iPad Pro to Shame

At CES 2023, we saw unique tablet concepts that may one day become ubiquitous. There was the Samsung Flex Hybrid, which had a display that could fold and roll at the same time. Now, we have TCL, a Chinese firm that has attempted to shrink bezels to a record limit, which might be eye-catching, but it is impractical in so many ways.

TCL claims that its tablet prototype has a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio

The TCL demo unit shown at CES 2023 was unlike any tablet you have ever seen. Thanks to MilesAboveTech, who posted a video on Twitter, we were able to get our first look at the product. The manufacturer appears to want to push the boundaries of display technology to its limits, literally. If TCL somehow decides to push this device into mass production, there are lots of obstacles that the company needs to scale, with the most obvious being cost.

Secondly, it would be a cumbersome experience when you attempt to grip the tablet, as the bezels are negligible to the point that dropping it would become a common occurrence. Thirdly, we could not find any physical front-facing camera, which may suggest that TCL may have incorporated an in-screen sensor. Unfortunately, current-generation in-screen cameras compromise on image quality. We also do not know what chipset this tablet is running, but TCL did note some of the specifications down.

The bezels on this prototype TCL tablet are insane!! pic.twitter.com/QAS8X7LiBD — MilesAboveTech (@milesabovetech) January 6, 2023

The display is a 14-inch OLED with a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 3840 by 2400 resolution. In short, this TCL tablet goes beyond the 4K resolution threshold, and that is because the device likely features more width to provide that screen real estate increase. The maximum supported refresh rate is 120Hz, which is nice to see.

There is no mention in the Twitter thread if TCL intends to mass produce this, and while its design is miles ahead of the iPad Pro’s, the functionality can become limited. At the end of the day, customers want utility as much as improved looks, so if TCL cannot provide that, they will stick with the iPad Pro.

News Source: MilesAboveTech