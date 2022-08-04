Renders Reveal Apple’s Entry-Level 10th-Gen iPad to Feature iPad Pro-Like Design With Flat Edges, More

Apple is expected to host an event next month where it will see fit to announce the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. In addition, the company is also expected to announce upgraded MacBook Pro models and the new M2 iPad Pro later this year. We are now hearing that the company is also working on a redesigned entry-level 10th-gen iPad with a flat-edged design, quad speakers, and a camera bump. The new 10th-gen iPad will launch later this year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Upcoming 10th-Gen Entry-Level iPad to Feature a Design With Flat Edges, Camera Bump, and Quad-Speakers

Apple's 10th-gen iPad with a 10.2-inch display could feature a design that resembles the latest iPad mini 6. It is expected to feature flat edges with a quad-speaker setup and a rear camera bump. The renders of the 10th-gen entry-level iPad were obtained by MySmartPrice from a case maker.

The report corroborates previous rumors, suggesting that the 10th-gen iPad will include a larger display, support for USB-C, and A14 Bionic chip. If we look at the renders closely, the corners are shown to be rounded. While the design is similar to the new iPad models with flat edges, the display will have corners. This will portray a less premium design for the entry-level iPad.

Currently, the 9th-gen entry-level iPad is priced at $329. Since the tablet is undergoing a major redesign, we can expect the price to increase slightly. As per the renders, the 10th-gen iPad will feature a Touch ID sensor in the Home button. It is the only iPad to feature Touch ID in the Home button whereas the rest of the models have either shifted to Face ID or Touch ID in the Power button. In addition, the device will feature a single camera on the front and back.

According to the renders, the pill-shaped housing will contain the camera module and the LED flash. Additionally, the dimensions of the 10th-gen iPad will be 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98. Compared to the previous model, the upcoming entry-level iPad will be slightly thinner but wider.

If you are anxiously waiting for the device to hit the shelves, Apple will potentially announce the 10th-gen entry-level iPad alongside the M2 iPad Pro models later this year. The company released the 9th-gen model last year in September with major additions surrounding internals and an upgraded camera.

