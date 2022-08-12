iPhone 14 Pro Models to Stick With 128GB of Base Storage Despite Increase in Price

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to launch in a month. While the standard models will adopt the same design as the current iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a major redesign as far as the front of the device is concerned. Internally, the iPhone 14 Pro models were previously reported to feature double the storage capacity compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. An analyst now believes that the "Pro" models will feature the same amount of storage as the current models despite an increase in price. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Storage to Start at 128GB Despite an Increase in Price

It was previously reported by TrendForce that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models could start at an increased 256GB storage capacity. In contrast, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the forthcoming models will feature the same amount of storage capacity as the iPhone 13 models. Initially, the analyst agreed that the 'Pro' models will start at 256GB storage but added a 128GB option in his latest research notes.

According to the analyst's speculations, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature the same storage capacity as the iPhone 13 Pro models, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13's 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14's pricing and the wait time when it hits the market. Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Other than the rumor of increased storage capacity, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature "price hikes." If Kuo's words have any heft to them, the iPhone 14 Pro will potentially be more expensive than the current models. While Kuo did not mention the exact figures, we expect the iPhone 14 Pro to be priced at $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be priced at $1,199. However, these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a major redesign with a dual-cutout display for Face ID and a front camera. In addition, the camera bump will also get bigger with enhanced sensors. In addition, we are also expecting a new Purple color option for the series. We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details on the subject.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think the iPhone 14 Pro models will start at 256GB of storage capacity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.