Menu
Company

iPhone 14 Pro Models to Stick With 128GB of Base Storage Despite Increase in Price

Ali Salman
Aug 12, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Max Storage and Price

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to launch in a month. While the standard models will adopt the same design as the current iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a major redesign as far as the front of the device is concerned. Internally, the iPhone 14 Pro models were previously reported to feature double the storage capacity compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. An analyst now believes that the "Pro" models will feature the same amount of storage as the current models despite an increase in price. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Storage to Start at 128GB Despite an Increase in Price

It was previously reported by TrendForce that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models could start at an increased 256GB storage capacity. In contrast, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the forthcoming models will feature the same amount of storage capacity as the iPhone 13 models. Initially, the analyst agreed that the 'Pro' models will start at 256GB storage but added a 128GB option in his latest research notes.

Related StoryAli Salman
Price of iPhone 14 Series to Start From $799, Same as iPhone 13 Models

According to the analyst's speculations, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature the same storage capacity as the iPhone 13 Pro models, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Based on our recent supply chain survey, we maintain our iPhone 14 build plan to be 91m in 2H22, vs. iPhone 13's 84m in 2H21, as there is no significant issue on the supply chain. The next to watch will be iPhone 14's pricing and the wait time when it hits the market.

Spec-wise, we add 128GB storage to the Pro line-up.

Other than the rumor of increased storage capacity, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature "price hikes." If Kuo's words have any heft to them, the iPhone 14 Pro will potentially be more expensive than the current models. While Kuo did not mention the exact figures, we expect the iPhone 14 Pro to be priced at $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be priced at $1,199. However, these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Storage and Price

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a major redesign with a dual-cutout display for Face ID and a front camera. In addition, the camera bump will also get bigger with enhanced sensors. In addition, we are also expecting a new Purple color option for the series. We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details on the subject.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think the iPhone 14 Pro models will start at 256GB of storage capacity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order