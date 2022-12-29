Apple Will Not Launch The 14.1-Inch iPad Pro With mini-LED Display in 2023

It was previously reported back in June that Apple will launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. According to the latest, Apple has abandoned its plans to launch the bigger iPad Pro next year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and what you should expect.

Apple could delay or potentially cancel the 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display

It was reported by reliable display analyst Ross Young that Apple plans to launch a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2023. Ross Young now states that the company has abandoned its plans to launch the iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch mini-LED next year. Apple could potentially delay or cancel the device altogether.

Apple released the new iPad Pro a few months back with upgraded internals. The new iPad Pro now comes with a powerful M2 processor, the same chip that powers the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Externally, the iPad Pro was identical to the previous model with an M1 chip. Ross Young previously coined in a follow-up tweet that a bigger 14.1-inch iPad Pro could feature an LCD display instead of a mini-LED.

iPad Pro with mini-LED Display

If Apple decides to launch the 14.1-inch iPad Pro, it would be the largest iPad to date. Currently, the iPad Pro models are available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch options. Initially, news related to the 14.1-inch iPad Pro was heard back in 2021 with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting that the device could "hit the stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest." It seems the company is taking slow with the bigger changes.

We have also recently heard that the company is working on a new model of the iPad mini that could launch by the end of 2023. However, since the final word rests with Apple, be sure to take the news with a grain of salt. We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around. Would you want to see a bigger 14.1-inch iPad Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.