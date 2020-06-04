Intel Tiger Lake CPUs will be coming to notebooks in Q3 2020 and we get to see more benchmarks leak out for these chips every passing day. The latest benchmarks that have been spotted by TUM APISAK and Rogame show us how the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake 10nm lineup compares against the AMD Renoir Ryzen 4000 7nm lineup.

Intel Tiger Lake 10nm '11th Gen Core' and AMD Renoir 7nm 'Ryzen 4000' CPUs Benchmarked & Compared - Tiger Lake-U Shows Promising Results In Eary ES State

The benchmarks were conducted in the 3DMark 11 Performance benchmark. The CPU is the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 which features four cores and eight threads. This chip is based on the new 10nm+ Willow Cove CPU architecture and also houses a Xe GPU based graphics chip that will compete against AMD's 7nm Vega GPU. The CPU has a base clock of 2.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz which is mighty impressive for a 10nm+ part. This falls in line with the recent 4.50 GHz+ clock speeds that we have started seeing on Intel's Tiger Lake-U chips.

Coming to the benchmarks for this specific chip, the Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 scores 8028 points in the Physics and 6218 points in the Graphics tests for an overall score of 6211 points. Now we've to look at the comparative benchmarks and Rogame has provided just that, showing how the chip stacks up against its predecessor, the 10nm Ice Lake-based Core i7-1065G7 and AMD's fastest 7nm Renoir U-series chip, the Ryzen 7 4800U.

Intel Tiger Lake-U Core i7-1165G7 CPU 3DMark 11 Performance Benchmark:

When compared to its Ice Lake predecessor, the Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake-U CPU offers up to 35% better graphics performance but lacks slightly behind in the Physics benchmark despite having the higher clock speed advantage. The Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU has a base clock of 1.30 GHz and a boost clock of up to 3.90 GHz. The Tiger Lake-U chip is just miles better with a base clock of 2.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. This benchmark shows that we still haven't seen the Tiger Lake CPU in action with its Willow Cove cores in the final form.

That brings us to the next comparison with AMD Ryzen 7 4800U which offers double the number of cores and threads (8/16) and a 7nm Vega GPU that is clocked at 1750 MHz across its 8 CUs or total of 512 cores. The Ryzen 7 4800U clocks in at 1.8 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost. The CPU side is up to 50% faster for the Ryzen CPU over Intel's Tiger Lake but once again, the CPU score for Tiger Lake-U isn't final given its higher clock speeds versus Ice Lake. The GPU side however shows that even in an early stage, it has got the upper hand in graphics performance over AMD with its Xe architecture that is integrated on Tiger Lake CPUs.

Considering that the chip operates as normal, we can see the CPU score easily exceed that of the Ice Lake processor, surpassing the 10,000 points mark and reducing the performance gap between the Renoir lineup which offers 2x higher cores and threads. These benchmarks show that Intel's 4 core CPUs will be coming close to AMD Ryzen 'Zen 2' based processors in raw CPU performance & delivering better performance than AMD's Vega GPU architecture which is integrated within their Renoir line of mobile APUs.

The 11th Generation Tiger Lake Family - Built For Mobile Laptops & Gaming Notebooks

The Intel Tiger Lake CPUs will be termed as the 11th Generation Core family and would be kept exclusive to laptops and gaming notebooks. The lineup would come in three flavors which would include Tiger Lake-Y, Tiger Lake-U, and Tiger Lake-H. There have been several leaks for Tiger Lake-Y and Tiger Lake-U processors which are being internally tested by various OEMs and laptop vendors who would integrate the CPUs in their next-generation devices.

The Tiger Lake-Y family would consist of 4.5-9W TDP CPUs and would feature up to 4 cores and 8 threads. The GPU side would include a GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPU. The Tiger Lake-Y processors will come in the UP4 (BGA 1598) package. The Tiger Lake-U family would consist of 15-28W TDP CPUs and would feature 4 cores and 8 threads, albeit at much higher clock speeds with boost nearing 4.50 GHz. These CPUs would also feature GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPUs, and would come in the UP3 (BGA 1499) package.

Then there's the high-performance Tiger Lake-H lineup that would consist of up to 8 core and 16 thread chips based on the new Willow Cove architecture. The CPUs would carry up to 34 MB of cache that's 24 MB L3 (3 MB L3 per core) and 10 MB L2 (1.25 MB per core). Tiger Lake CPUs will come with an asymmetrical 48/32 KB L1 cache and will fully support AVX2 & AVX-512 instructions. Tiger Lake-H CPUs would additionally feature Two-Level Memory (2LM) and SGX (Software Guard Extensions). Intel's Tiger Lake-H family would support DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MHz, Tiger Lake-U would support DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4x 4266 and Tiger Lake-Y will exclusively support LPDDR4X ram.

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in 2020 and will feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they will have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we will get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations, and enhanced security features. Intel will also be featuring their Xe GPUs on Tiger Lake chips which would deliver a 2x increase in perf over the Gen 11 GPU featured currently on Ice Lake chips.

That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm+ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture featured on Ice Lake chips. The 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs would tackle AMD's 7nm Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family in mid of 2020.