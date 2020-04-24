Intel has confirmed in its Q1 2020 earnings call that 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs will be launching in mid of 2020. The new client lineup will power a range of next-generation laptop designs, delivering improved performance, faster graphics, and higher efficiency than 10nm processors based on the Ice Lake architecture.

Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs Launching in Mid 2020 With Over 50 Notebook Designs Planned For Holiday Season

The Tiger Lake CPU family will be part of Intel's 11th Generation Core lineup and will be exclusively designed for the mobility market. According to Intel, Tiger Lake Client CPUs will be coming in mid of 2020 and will feature the 2nd Generation 10nm process node along with the new Willow Cove core architecture. Intel also states that they have more than 50 Tiger Lake notebook designs lined up for the holiday season.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) Q1 2020 Earnings – a Strong Performance in an Uncertain Environment

In the middle of this year, we’ll debut our next-generation mobile processor, Tiger Lake. Using our second-generation 10-nanometer process, Tiger Lake will deliver breakthrough performance, and our customers have more than 50 fantastic Tiger Lake-based notebook designs lined up for the holiday season. - Intel

The Intel Tiger Lake CPU family will come in various options, including the ultra-low TDP Y-Series, the low-power & mainstream U-series, and finally, the high-performance H-series. The U & Y series will be making up the bulk of the CPU lineup at launch with H-series joining in later. The family will be replacing the 10nm Ice Lake CPUs that launched last year and will feature brand new CPU and GPU architecture as mentioned above.

The 11th Generation Tiger Lake Family - Built For Mobile Laptops & Gaming Notebooks

The Intel Tiger Lake CPUs will be termed as the 11th Generation Core family and would be kept exclusive to laptops and gaming notebooks. The lineup would come in three flavors which would include Tiger Lake-Y, Tiger Lake-U, and Tiger Lake-H. There have been several leaks for Tiger Lake-Y and Tiger Lake-U processors which are being internally tested by various OEMs and laptop vendors who would integrate the CPUs in their next-generation devices.

The Tiger Lake-Y family would consist of 4.5-9W TDP CPUs and would feature up to 4 cores and 8 threads. The GPU side would include a GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPU. The Tiger Lake-Y processors will come in the UP4 (BGA 1598) package. The Tiger Lake-U family would consist of 15-28W TDP CPUs and would feature 4 cores and 8 threads, albeit at much higher clock speeds with boost nearing 4.50 GHz. These CPUs would also feature GT2 tier, Gen 12 Xe GPUs, and would come in the UP3 (BGA 1499) package.

Then there's the high-performance Tiger Lake-H lineup that would consist of up to 8 core and 16 thread chips based on the new Willow Cove architecture. The CPUs would carry up to 34 MB of cache that's 24 MB L3 (3 MB L3 per core) and 10 MB L2 (1.25 MB per core). Tiger Lake CPUs will come with an asymmetrical 48/32 KB L1 cache and will fully support AVX2 & AVX-512 instructions. Tiger Lake-H CPUs would additionally feature Two-Level Memory (2LM) and SGX (Software Guard Extensions). Intel's Tiger Lake-H family would support DDR4 speeds up to 3200 MHz, Tiger Lake-U would support DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4x 4266 and Tiger Lake-Y will exclusively support LPDDR4X ram.

Intel’s Monstrous ‘Ponte Vecchio’ 7nm GPU Enters Alpha Stage, Spotted In EEC Filing

Intel Tiger Lake processors are expected to arrive in 2020 and will feature some new changes to the architecture. First up, they will have the new Willow Cove cores replacing Sunny Cove cores which are currently featured on Ice Lake processors. Along with the new cores, we will get cache redesigns as stated above, new transistor-level optimizations, and enhanced security features. Intel will also be featuring their Xe GPUs on Tiger Lake chips which would deliver a 2x increase in perf over the Gen 11 GPU featured currently on Ice Lake chips.

That and coupled with the Xe GPU architecture, the 10nm+ node should also deliver increased clocks compared to the first iteration of the 10nm+ architecture featured on Ice Lake chips. The 10nm Tiger Lake CPUs would tackle AMD's 7nm Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' family in mid of 2020.

Intel has also confirmed that they are currently sampling its Xeon Ice Lake-SP chips to customers and expect initial production shipments in the latter part of 2020.

Finally, in the latter part of 2020, we continue to expect initial production shipments of our first 10-nanometer-based Xeon Scalable product, Ice Lake. - Intel

Based on the 10nm+ process node, the Ice Lake-SP family will feature support on the new Whitley platform.

Intel Xeon 10nm+ Ice Lake-SP/AP Family

Intel Ice Lake-SP processors will be available in the third quarter of 2020 and will be based on the 10nm+ process node. We have seen earlier slides say that the Ice Lake family would feature up to 28 cores but the one from ASUS's presentation says that it would actually feature up to 38 cores & 76 threads per socket.

The main highlight of Ice Lake-SP processors will be support for PCIe Gen 4 and 8-channel DDR4 memory. The Ice Lake Xeon family would offer up to 64 PCIe Gen 4 lanes and would offer support for 8-channel DDR4 memory clocked at 3200 MHz (16 DIMM per socket with 2nd Gen Persistent memory support). Intel Ice Lake Xeon processors would be based on the brand new Sunny Cove core architecture which delivers an 18% IPC improvement versus the Skylake core architecture that has been around since 2015.

One thing to note is that Intel's 10nm for 2020 is an enhanced node of the original 10nm node that will launch this year. It's marked as 10nm+ and that is specifically what the Ice Lake-SP Xeon line will make use of. Some of the major upgrades that 10nm will deliver include:

2.7x density scaling vs 14nm

Self-aligned Quad-Patterning

Contact Over Active Gate

Cobalt Interconnect (M0, M1)

1st Gen Foveros 3D Stacking

2nd Gen EMIB

The Intel Ice Lake-SP lineup would be directly competing against AMD's 7nm+ EUV based EPYC Milan lineup which will feature the brand new 7nm Zen 3 core architecture which is confirmed to be one of AMD's biggest architectural upgrade since the original Zen core.