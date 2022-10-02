Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Benchmarked, Show Marked Improvement In OpenCL & Vulkan API

Intel's Arc A770 & Arc A750 graphics cards have been benchmarked once again in OpenCL & Vulkan APIs and show a marked improvement. The benchmarks have been spotted within Geekbench and we can say for sure that these are the final retail variants and not the various engineering samples that we have seen before.

Intel Optimizes OpenCL & Vulkan Performance For Arc A770 & Arc A750 Graphics Cards, Benchmarks Reveal

Spotted by Benchleaks, there are various benchmarks of both, the Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 cards published within the Geekbench 5 database. It is likely that these are the Limited Edition variants as those have already been sent out to reviewers for testing. All benchmarks were carried out on a PC with Intel's Core i9-12900KS CPU, an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard & 32 GB DDR5-6400 memory.

In terms of performance, the Intel Arc A770 scored 99482 points while the Arc A750 scored 88828 points in the OpenCL test. Just a few months ago, the Intel Arc A770 was scoring around 80 to 85K points in the same benchmark so this marks a performance improvement between 15-20% versus the previous results. As for the competition, the Arc A770 gets super close to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and now sits 3% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060. The Arc A750 is around 8% faster than the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 OpenCL Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Score 0 19641 39282 58923 78564 98205 117846 0 19641 39282 58923 78564 98205 117846 RTX 3060 Ti 117.8k RX 6700 XT 103k Arc A770 99.5k RTX 3060 96.4k Arc A750 88.8k RX 6600 XT 82.6k

Moving over to the Vulkan side of things, the Intel Arc A770 scores 73636 points while the Arc A750 scores 66609 points. This is on par with the GeForce RTX 3060 and 5% faster than the Radeon 6700 XT. The Arc A750 is around 3-4% faster than the Arc A750. Now we should remember that there's a lot of room for improvement still. As Intel had stated earlier, OpenCL is a legacy API for them which they will focus after fine-tuning current-gen APIs such as DX12 and Vulkan in future driver releases. It is good to see that Intel has closed the gap with the competition and given the prices and bundle value, they may very well be worth it.

Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 Vulkan Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Score 0 15000 30000 45000 60000 75000 90000 0 15000 30000 45000 60000 75000 90000 RTX 3060 Ti 89.5k RTX 3060 74.5k Arc A770 73.6k RX 6700 XT 70.1k Arc A750 66.6k RX 6600 XT 64.5k

Currently, AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT can be scored for $379 US while the Arc A770 with 16 GB can be bought for $349 US, the 8 GB variant goes for even less at $329 US. The Arc A750 drops it down to $289 US and should be competitive enough with the RX 6650 XT which goes for $299 US. Intel's main target being the mainstream segment seems to be a wise choice considering that NVIDIA and AMD will firstly focus their next-gen GPUs on the high-end segment so the current-gen mainstream cards are going to remain in the market for some time until early next year.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and 17.5 Gbps for the GDDR6 memory, offering up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth.

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card will be starting at $329 US pricing for the 8 GB variant while the Limited Edition with 16 GB memory will be priced at $349 US which is a very small premium for twice the memory cap. The graphics card is said to offer up to 42% better performance per dollar versus the NVIDIA RTX 3060 (overclocked variant).

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card - 28 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 2.05 GHz

The second part is the Intel Arc A750 which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 28 Xe Cores (3584 ALUs), 28 ray tracing units 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 256 -bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 225W, same as the Arc A770. The card will feature a 2050 MHz GPU & 16 Gbps memory clock rate for an effective 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options. Intel has shown the card to be an average 5% faster than the RTX 3060 across 48 modern titles. You can read more about the perf figures here. Intel also states that the Arc A750 offers up to 53 percent higher performance per dollar compared to the same overclocked RTX 3060 or 11% higher than the Arc A770 which is very impressive. That bodes well for the card considering neither NVIDIA nor AMD has plans to launch mainstream and budget cards based on their next-generation GPU architectures for a couple of more months.

You can find our full coverage of Intel Arc in the links below:

It's definitely been a long journey for Arc but we are glad that the first Intel discrete graphics cards are finally happening and we are only a few weeks away from their launch. We can't wait to tell you how they perform and if the performance is worth the price.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':