Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Overclocks To 2.7 GHz With Ease – A580 Specs Detailed, First A750 Custom Model Pictured Too

Intel has revealed that its Arc A770 graphics card can touch 2.7 GHz with overclocks while we also get a taste of Arc A580 specs & first A750 custom models.

During an interview with HotHardware, Intel's marketing fellow, Tom Petersen, gave away some new details regarding the overclocking capabilities of their Arc GPUs.

Talking specifically about the Arc A770 graphics card, Tom mentioned that they had one sample (not cherry-picked) running at up to 2.7 GHz with just a few voltage optimizations. The card was said to be running at 228W, which is just 3W above the TBP of 225W and the temperatures were steady at around 80C on the stock air cooler with no fan speed change. The card was running Hitman 3 and with even better coolers, we can potentially see higher clocks closing in on the 3 GHz mark.

In addition to the overclocking, Intel also gave us a more detailed look at their IBC (Intel Branded Card) cooler design. The reference models such as the Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition will feature a beautiful cooler and some of the main highlights include:

Die-cast aluminum frame

Thermal solution with a vapor chamber and extended heat pipes

Screwless shroud design

High performance axial fans with 15 blades

Chamfered edges

Full backplate with matte accents

90 fully controllable diffused RGB LEDs

Stealth Black I/O bracket

4 Display Outs

Intel is expected to do a full dissection of their high-end Arc Limited Edition graphics cards this week so stay tuned for more information.

Next week TAP and I will have another video for you at https://t.co/nrXQ4QmfkD where we tear down our Intel Limited Edition card and show you some interesting overclocking results! pic.twitter.com/Y8p8McXErr — Ryan Shrout (@ryanshrout) September 10, 2022

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and up to 17.5 Gbps memory speeds for up to 560.0 GB/s of bandwidth (8 GB model comes with 16 Gbps pin speeds for 512 GB/s bandwidth).

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card is expected to cost between the $349 to $399 US range.

Intel Arc A580 Graphics Card - 24 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 1.7 GHz

The Intel Arc 5 lineup is expected to include just one variant, for now, the Arc A550. The graphics card is expected to feature 24 Xe-Cores (3072 ALUs) and will also feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory across either a 256-bit wide bus interface at the same 16 Gbps clocks for 512 Gbps of bandwidth.

The graphics card is expected to compete against the RTX 3050 and will be aiming at the $200-$299 US segment with a TDP of 175W. It is likely that this variant will be one of the best sellers if it can be priced under the $250 US bracket and close to $200 US since that will put it close to the RX 6500 XT while offering better performance, & a finer feature set like AV1, XeSS, better raytracing capabilities to name a few.

In addition to the reference model, ASRock has showcased its first custom Arc A750 graphics card at TGS 2022. The card pictured comes with a compact PCB since the shroud extends beyond it, a dual-fan and dual-slot cooler which is part of the Challenger OC series and is powered by dual 8-pin connectors which means that we are looking at a custom PCB with a factory overclocked design as the reference variant comes with an 8 and 6 pin connector configuration. The card retains its four display outputs. Expect more details on the Intel Arc graphics card lineup in the coming days.

ASRock Intel Arc A750 Challenger OC Graphics Card (Image Credits: GDM.OR.JP):

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $349-$399 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $299-$349 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $200-$299 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $129-$139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US

News Source: GDM