Intel Bundles $370 Worth Games & Apps With Intel Arc & Alder Lake Desktops & Laptops

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 6, 2022
Intel Bundles $370 Worth Games & Apps With Intel Arc & Alder Lake Desktops & Laptops

Intel is holding a new promotion for the company's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs & Arc GPUs with up to $370 US worth of Apps & Games. The purchase of one of these qualifying system purchases will be eligible for free software in conjunction with their newest Software Advantage Program. The qualifying systems range from laptops and prebuilt systems that offer the most recent hardware released by the company.

Intel reveals a new Software Advantage Program targeted at desktops and laptops equipped with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs & Arc GPUs, Receive $370 worth of titles for qualifying purchases

Intel is preparing to make the launch of the Arc Alchemist desktop GPUs and systems utilizing the newest hardware a lot more compelling. The company has worked with several developers to offer a staggering $370 worth of applications and games for qualifying purchases.

In the terms and conditions of Intel's newest promotion, it shows that popular titles, such as:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
  • Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (Full Download ARV: US$39.99)
  • Gotham Knights (Full Download ARV: US$59.99)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (In-Game Content ARV: US$20.00)

The titles above and several others support the company's Arc Alchemist GPU, showcasing XeSS and ray tracing capabilities. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to be one of the premiere AAA titles to feature XeSS support on launch (28th October).

For software and applications, Intel plans to bundle titles, such as:

  • PowerDirector 365 (Full Download ARV: US$69.99)
  • D5 Render™ (Subscription ARV: US$114.00)
  • MAGIX Video Pro X14 (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
  • Topaz Gigapixel AI (Full Download ARV: US$99.99)
  • XSplit Premium Suite (Subscription ARV: US$60.00)
  • Total Average Retail Value (ARV) = $370+ USD

While all game titles are included in Intel's newest promotion, the above software has limitations. Intel will only allow users to select three of the five titles listed. Intel's newest Software Advantage program began on August 25th and will continue until the end of 2022 & allow customers to claim the codes by January 2023.

The table above shows the qualifying graphics card and eligible processor to coincide with each GPU. The Arc Graphics appear to cover mobile GPUs primarily as the A7, and A5 desktop variants have yet to be released but are expected to hit retail shelves soon within this month as detailed here.

News Sources: @momomo_us on Twitter, Intel

