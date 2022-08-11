Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Gaming Benchmarks Revealed, Up To 5% Faster Than RTX 3060 Across 48 DX12 & Vulkan Titles

Intel has posted the latest Arc A750 graphics card gaming benchmarks across a wide selection of titles running DX12 and Vulkan API. The company proceeded to compare their mainstream card against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at FHD & QHD and found out that their chip delivers better performance.
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Is Up To 5% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Across 48 DX12 & Vulkan Titles
We have seen the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card being tested across various titles previously and we also saw a selection of 1st-tier games where the Arc A750 is said to offer up to 17% better performance versus its competitors. Now, we are not just looking at 1st-tier titles but performance through a selection of 48 different DirectX 12 and Vulkan titles and 1080p & 1440p.
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Specifications
The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card features a cut-down ACM-G10 "Alchemist" GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.
The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). The top Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will come in Limited Edition flavors alongside custom designs from partners. The card features three DisplayPort 2.0 and a single HDMI 2.1 connector.
Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':
|Graphics Card Variant
|GPU Variant
|GPU Die
|Execution Units
|Shading Units (Cores)
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Speed
|Memory Bus
|TGP
|Price
|Status
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$349-$399 US
|Officially Announced
|Arc A770
|Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|512 EUs (TBD)
|4096 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$349-$399 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
|Arc A750
|Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|448 EUs (TBD)
|3584 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|256-bit
|225W
|$299-$349 US
|Officially Announced
|Arc A580
|Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G10
|256 EUs (TBD)
|2048 (TBD)
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|128-bit
|175W
|$200-$299 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
|Arc A380
|Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|128 EUs
|1024
|6 GB GDDR6
|15.5 Gbps
|96-bit
|75W
|$129-$139 US
|Officially Launched
|Arc A310
|Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)
|Arc ACM-G11
|64 EUs (TBD)
|512 (TBD)
|4 GB GDDR6
|16 Gbps
|64-bit
|75W
|$59-$99 US
|Confirmed Through Leak
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Performance
Performance was tested using the same systems running an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU, a high-end Z690 motherboard and 32 GB (16 GB x2) DDR5 memory running at up to 5600 Mbps speeds. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was running the GeForce 516.59 drivers while the Arc A750 was using a engineering driver.
As for performance, the card trades blows with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in various titles. At 1080p, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card is an average of 4% faster in DX12 and 3% faster in Vulkan versus the competition. At 1440p, the difference widens by a bit with the Arc A750 delivering up to 5% better performance in both Vulkan and DX12 titles. This means that at higher resolutions, the Intel Arc graphics card will have a slight advantage over the competition despite both cards having the same 12 GB memory buffer.
This data set, that encompasses both our testing on the Intel Arc A750 card and a competitive product, continues our commitment to open and transparent communication to our gaming friends and technical community on the ramp to product availability. Intel Arc graphics will be at its best in games when running on a modern API like DX12 and Vulkan. Across nearly 50 tested titles, we are showing a great gaming experience at both 1080p Ultra and 1440p High settings, and a 3-5% performance advantage compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 in matching settings. For games not tested that use modern APIs, and future games that are built on them, we are confident Intel Arc graphics cards will continue to provide excellent gaming experiences.
Now I must say that considering the early state of drivers, this kind of performance is very decent & we can only expect it to improve as progress continues to be made by the software division at Intel AGX. Intel is also committed to improving performance in older APIs such as DX11 and OpenGL.
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card DX12 1080p Performance:
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card DX12 1440P Performance:
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Vulkan Performance:
Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card vs NVIDIA RTX 3060:
Following is the full performance breakdown:
|Game
|Arc A750 Graphics Limited Edition
|Nvidia RTX 3060
|Arcadegeddon
|127
|99
|108
|80
|Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
|67
|62
|76
|67
|Battlefield 2042
|75
|71
|77
|71
|Battlefield V
|133
|106
|143
|117
|Borderlands 3
|83
|74
|75
|68
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|130
|115
|98
|75
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|95
|75
|136
|107
|Chivalry 2
|134
|108
|120
|116
|Control
|97
|79
|89
|75
|Cyberpunk 2077
|75
|59
|69
|54
|Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
|132
|102
|131
|96
|Deathloop
|108
|77
|115
|82
|Deeprock Galactic
|249
|181
|222
|146
|Dirt 5
|73
|83
|63
|81
|Dolmen
|263
|218
|347
|257
|Dying Light 2
|80
|66
|71
|57
|F1 2021
|141
|172
|125
|149
|F1 2022
|56
|115
|65
|129
|Far Cry 6
|95
|87
|99
|86
|Fortnite
|105
|105
|115
|97
|Forza Horizon 5
|83
|100
|85
|106
|Gears 5
|85
|73
|94
|79
|Ghostwire Tokyo
|99
|72
|103
|68
|GRID Legends
|101
|109
|112
|124
|Hitman 3
|167
|121
|165
|114
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|91
|82
|100
|82
|Justice
|116
|79
|102
|73
|Masquerade: Blood Hunt
|157
|120
|163
|116
|Metro Exodus
|78
|75
|66
|64
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|65
|59
|60
|57
|Monster Hunter Rise
|143
|100
|142
|93
|PUBG: Battlegrounds
|114
|108
|101
|95
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|61
|68
|53
|63
|Redout 2
|150
|113
|138
|101
|Resident Evil Village
|160
|124
|133
|111
|Sniper Elite 5
|142
|124
|125
|110
|The Division 2
|95
|89
|101
|94
|The Riftbreaker
|312
|216
|290
|196
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|92
|71
|77
|68
|Warframe
|217
|169
|214
|146
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|71
|81
|66
|78
|World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
|169
|225
|189
|210
|Game
|Arc A750 Graphics Limited Edition
|Nvidia RTX 3060
|DOOM Eternal
|200
|158
|195
|166
|Dota 2
|223
|236
|229
|239
|Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|106
|112
|113
|117
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|144
|115
|146
|119
|Strange Brigade
|215
|175
|172
|144
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|204
|144
|193
|138
Now besides the performance, there are also several different factors to consider such as power numbers, pricing, and how well the cooler performs in terms of thermals. Intel confirmed with PCWorld that they plan to disclose all information regarding the Intel Arc graphics card prior to the Intel Innovation event in September (27th-28th) so it looks like the next two months are going to be jam-packed with Arc announcements and feature disclosures.
Intel has stated that they will share more details such as price, performance, features (XeSS / Raytracing), and availability before the products go on sale so expect more information in the coming weeks.
