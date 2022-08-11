Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Gaming Benchmarks Revealed, Up To 5% Faster Than RTX 3060 Across 48 DX12 & Vulkan Titles

Intel has posted the latest Arc A750 graphics card gaming benchmarks across a wide selection of titles running DX12 and Vulkan API. The company proceeded to compare their mainstream card against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at FHD & QHD and found out that their chip delivers better performance.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Is Up To 5% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Across 48 DX12 & Vulkan Titles

We have seen the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card being tested across various titles previously and we also saw a selection of 1st-tier games where the Arc A750 is said to offer up to 17% better performance versus its competitors. Now, we are not just looking at 1st-tier titles but performance through a selection of 48 different DirectX 12 and Vulkan titles and 1080p & 1440p.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Specifications

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card features a cut-down ACM-G10 "Alchemist" GPU with 448 EUs, 3584 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). The top Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will come in Limited Edition flavors alongside custom designs from partners. The card features three DisplayPort 2.0 and a single HDMI 2.1 connector.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Performance

Performance was tested using the same systems running an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU, a high-end Z690 motherboard and 32 GB (16 GB x2) DDR5 memory running at up to 5600 Mbps speeds. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was running the GeForce 516.59 drivers while the Arc A750 was using a engineering driver.

As for performance, the card trades blows with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in various titles. At 1080p, the Intel Arc A750 graphics card is an average of 4% faster in DX12 and 3% faster in Vulkan versus the competition. At 1440p, the difference widens by a bit with the Arc A750 delivering up to 5% better performance in both Vulkan and DX12 titles. This means that at higher resolutions, the Intel Arc graphics card will have a slight advantage over the competition despite both cards having the same 12 GB memory buffer.

This data set, that encompasses both our testing on the Intel Arc A750 card and a competitive product, continues our commitment to open and transparent communication to our gaming friends and technical community on the ramp to product availability. Intel Arc graphics will be at its best in games when running on a modern API like DX12 and Vulkan. Across nearly 50 tested titles, we are showing a great gaming experience at both 1080p Ultra and 1440p High settings, and a 3-5% performance advantage compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 in matching settings. For games not tested that use modern APIs, and future games that are built on them, we are confident Intel Arc graphics cards will continue to provide excellent gaming experiences. via Intel Now I must say that considering the early state of drivers, this kind of performance is very decent & we can only expect it to improve as progress continues to be made by the software division at Intel AGX. Intel is also committed to improving performance in older APIs such as DX11 and OpenGL. Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card DX12 1080p Performance: 2 of 9 Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card DX12 1440P Performance: 2 of 9 Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card Vulkan Performance: 2 of 9 Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card vs NVIDIA RTX 3060:

Following is the full performance breakdown:

Performance Data using DirectX 12 All numbers in frames per second. Game Arc A750 Graphics Limited Edition Nvidia RTX 3060 1080p Ultra 1440p High 1080p Ultra 1440p High Arcadegeddon 127 99 108 80 Assassin's Creed: Valhalla 67 62 76 67 Battlefield 2042 75 71 77 71 Battlefield V 133 106 143 117 Borderlands 3 83 74 75 68 Call of Duty: Warzone 130 115 98 75 Call of Duty: Vanguard 95 75 136 107 Chivalry 2 134 108 120 116 Control 97 79 89 75 Cyberpunk 2077 75 59 69 54 Death Stranding: Director’s Cut 132 102 131 96 Deathloop 108 77 115 82 Deeprock Galactic 249 181 222 146 Dirt 5 73 83 63 81 Dolmen 263 218 347 257 Dying Light 2 80 66 71 57 F1 2021 141 172 125 149 F1 2022 56 115 65 129 Far Cry 6 95 87 99 86 Fortnite 105 105 115 97 Forza Horizon 5 83 100 85 106 Gears 5 85 73 94 79 Ghostwire Tokyo 99 72 103 68 GRID Legends 101 109 112 124 Hitman 3 167 121 165 114 Horizon Zero Dawn 91 82 100 82 Justice 116 79 102 73 Masquerade: Blood Hunt 157 120 163 116 Metro Exodus 78 75 66 64 Microsoft Flight Simulator 65 59 60 57 Monster Hunter Rise 143 100 142 93 PUBG: Battlegrounds 114 108 101 95 Red Dead Redemption 2 61 68 53 63 Redout 2 150 113 138 101 Resident Evil Village 160 124 133 111 Sniper Elite 5 142 124 125 110 The Division 2 95 89 101 94 The Riftbreaker 312 216 290 196 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 92 71 77 68 Warframe 217 169 214 146 Watch Dogs: Legion 71 81 66 78 World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 169 225 189 210