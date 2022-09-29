Intel Confirms Arc A770 & Arc A750 Launch For 12th October, A770 Limited Edition For $349 US, A770 8 GB For $329 US, A750 8 GB For $289 US

Intel has just confirmed that they will launch both Arc A770 & Arc A750 graphics cards on the 12th of October with prices starting at $329 & $289 US.

Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 Launching on 12th October Simultaneously For $329 US & $289 US

The Intel Arc A7 and Arc A5 graphics cards will be the only desktop families to make use of the top ACM-G10 "Alchemist" GPU die. There are three graphics cards featured in the desktop family that utilize this design including the Arc A770, Arc A750, and the Arc A580. Intel has officially confirmed that the Arc A770 & Arc A750 will be available on the same day and their prices will start at $329 & $289 US, respectively.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and 17.5 Gbps for the GDDR6 memory, offering up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth.

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card will be starting at $329 US pricing for the 8 GB variant while the Limited Edition with 16 GB memory will be priced at $349 US which is a very small premium for twice the memory cap. The graphics card is said to offer up to 42% better performance per dollar versus the NVIDIA RTX 3060.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics Card - 28 Xe Cores, 8 GB Memory, 2.05 GHz

The second part is the Intel Arc A750 which will also be equipped with an ACM-G10 GPU but house 28 Xe Cores (3584 ALUs), 28 ray tracing units 8 GB GDDR6 memory running across a 256 -bit bus interface, and a TDP target of 225W, same as the Arc A770. The card will feature a 2050 MHz GPU & 16 Gbps memory clock rate for an effective 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

This GPU will aim for the GeForce RTX 3060 series mobility options. Intel has shown the card to be an average 5% faster than the RTX 3060 across 48 modern titles. You can read more about the perf figures here. Intel also states that the Arc A750 offers up to 53 percent higher performance per dollar compared to the RTX 3060 or 11% higher than the Arc A770 which is very impressive. That bodes well for the card considering neither NVIDIA nor AMD has plans to launch mainstream and budget cards based on their next-generation GPU architectures for a couple of more months.

Intel states their reference design will be part of their IBC or "Intel Branded Card" offerings which utilize a reference PCB & cooler designed by Intel themselves & parts sourced from their partners and assembled in Malaysia. These Limited Edition products will be available on launch directly from retailers and E-tailers. The graphics cards will be launched in key market regions.

The reference models such as the Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition will feature a beautiful cooler and some of the main highlights include:

Die-cast aluminum frame

Thermal solution with a vapor chamber and extended heat pipes

Screwless shroud design

High-performance axial fans with 15 blades

Chamfered edges

Full backplate with matte accents

90 fully controllable diffused RGB LEDs

Stealth Black I/O bracket

4 Display Outs

Both the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards will come in Limited Edition flavors and also custom designs which will be available globally. The Arc A770 will be as high as the Alchemist line will go and if you were looking for more enthusiast variants, then you'd have to wait for the next-generation 'Battlemage' lineup.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Die Shading Units (Cores) XMX Units GPU Clock (Graphics) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus Bandwidth TGP Price Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 16 GB GDDR6 17.5 Gbps 256-bit 560 GB/s 225W $349 Arc A770 Arc ACM-G10 4096 (32 Xe-Cores) 512 2.10 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $329 US Arc A750 Arc ACM-G10 3584 (28 Xe-Cores) 448 2.05 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 225W $289 US Arc A580 Arc ACM-G10 3072 (24 Xe-Cores) 384 1.70 GHz 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 512 GB/s 175W $249 US Arc A380 Arc ACM-G11 1024 (8 Xe-Cores) 128 2.00 GHz 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 186 GB/s 75W $139 US Arc A310 Arc ACM-G11 512 (4 Xe-Cores)) 64 TBD 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit TBD 75W $59-$99 US

It's definitely been a long journey for Arc but we are glad that the first Intel discrete graphics cards are finally happening and we are only a few weeks away from their launch. We can't wait to tell you how they perform and if the performance is worth the price.