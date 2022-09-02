Menu
Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Is 14% Faster Than NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 In Official 1080p Ray Tracing Game Benchmarks

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 1, 2022
Intel has finally given us the latest performance benchmarks of its flagship Alchemist graphics card, the Arc A770, which has been compared against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 in several titles with ray-tracing enabled.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card To Deliver 14% Faster Performance Than NVIDIA's RTX 3060 at 1080p With Ray Tracing, Beta Driver Delivers 25% Performance Boost

In the latest benchmarks, Intel has finally shown us the comparative benchmarks of its flagship Arc A770 graphics card against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. As per the official benchmarks, the card should be offering an average of 14% better performance than the competition and around 10% better performance than the Arc A750 which was also benchmarked previously. The graphics card has been tested across a range of games and in 11 out of the 17 games tested, the Arc A770 turns out to be the winner while in two titles, the card matches the RTX 3060 and loses in four AAA titles.

All titles were tested at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled and Intel has already stated that their Arc lineup will offer competitive or better Ray Tracing capabilities compared to NVIDIA's RTX in the same segment. The graphics cards will also offer competitive prices. Now considering that the RTX 3060 Ti is 25% faster than the RTX 3060 Non-Ti on average, the Arc A770 may end up a bit slower than the Ti variant but its pricing will be a tad bit lower compared to the $399 US MSRP of NVIDIA's card while offering twice the VRAM capacity.

Intel Arc A770 vs NVIDIA RTX 3060 (1080p Ray Tracing)

Gaming TitleIntel Arc A770 (FPS Max)NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 (FPS Max)Difference (A770 vs 3060)
The DioField Chronicle1121120%
F1 202110892+17%
Resident Evil Village9482+15%
Deathloop8990-1%
Shadow of The Tomb Raider8178+4%
Dying Light 27760+28%
Arcadegeddon6850+36%
Battlefield V6781-17%
Metro Exodus6549+33%
Control6252+19%
Guardians of The Galaxy5768-16%
Hitman 35443+26%
Watch Dogs Legion4739+21%
F1 20224752-10%
Ghostwire Tokyo4745+4%
Fortnite (April 2022)3623+57%
Cyberpunk 20773330+17%
--Average In 17 Games+14%

Intel also provides some XeSS + Ray Tracing performance numbers to the mix once again using the Arc A770 graphics card. We already saw a range of performance numbers with XeSS Balanced and Performance presets but here, we get to see how much a boost the technology can deliver in more intensive titles with Ray Tracing enabled. As the benchmarks show, the Performance XeSS mode is going to offer up to a 2.13x boost while the balanced mode is going to offer up to a 76% boost in titles. The average performance uplift comes down to +47.2% in the Balanced mode and +74% in the XeSS Performance mode.

intel-arc-a770-graphics-card-ray-tracing-xess-_3
intel-arc-a770-vs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3060-graphics-card-performance-benchmarks-1080p-ray-tracing-_2
2 of 9

Intel Arc A770 XeSS + Ray Tracing Performance

Gaming TitleArc A770 Ray Tracing NativeArc A770 Ray Tracing (XeSS Balanced)Arc A770 Ray Tracing (XeSS Performance)Native vs XeSS BalancedNative vs XeSS Performance
The Diofield Chroncile76101114+77%+113%
Arcadegeddon537489+59%+100%
Shadow of The Tomb Raider627987+27%+40%
Hitman 3345468+40%+68%
Ghostwire Tokyo305364+33%+50%
---Average in 5 Games+47.2%+74%

There are only a few cases where Intel has showcased the performance improvement it is getting with its new Beta Driver which can offer up to a 25% increase in performance. It is not known if the other titles were also tested with the same driver but if the final driver does offer higher graphics performance than what we are looking at right now, then we can get around 15-20% uplift over the RTX 3060 which would be nice.

arc-ray-tracing-hardware
asynchronous-ray-tracing
thread-sorting-ray-tracing-1
workbench-configs-rt-01
workbench-configs-rt-02
2 of 9

Intel highlights that its main advantage in Ray Tracing comes from the TSU or Thread Sorting Unit. Each Xe Core is equipped with an RTU and a TSU. The TSU core delivers high-performance and asynchronous ray tracing capabilities while the RTU (Ray Tracing Unit) is responsible for quickly tracing rays through the geometry structure and can handle 12 box intersections and a triangle intersection per cycle.

The result of implementing these cores is seen in 3DMark's DirectX Raytracing feature test which shows up to a 60% boost in GSamples/s performance. The Arc TSU also delivers up to 2 times the performance boost in Shader performance.

intel-arc-a770-graphics-card-ray-tracing-xess-_2
intel-arc-a770-graphics-card-ray-tracing-xess-_1
2 of 9

And lastly, Intel is announcing today that they are bringing Ray Tracing to Gotham Knights when it hits store shelves on the 21st of October.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Specifications

The Intel Arc 7 lineup is going to utilize the flagship ACM-G10 GPU and we already know about the mobility variants which include the Arc A770M and the Arc A730M. Similarly, the Arc A770 is one of the top-end variants for desktop PCs that is equipped with the full ACM-G10 configuration, utilizing 32 Xe-Cores for 4096 ALUs, and 32 ray tracing units.

In terms of clocks, the GPU should operate at a peak boost of 2.4 GHz which is always going to be higher than its advertised engine clock speed. At 2400 MHz, the GPU should be able to deliver close to 20 TFLOPs of FP32 horsepower.

The card also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface. The GPU is supplied power through an 8+6 pin connector configuration which maxes out at 300W though the actual TGP/TBP should be lower than that around the 250W range. The demo showed the card running at around 190W.

As for performance, we should expect the Arc A770 to land in between the NVIDIA RTX 3060 & the RTX 3060 Ti considering the Arc A750 is up to 5% faster than the RTX 3060 on average. We recently got a demo with the Arc A770 running several AAA games with raytracing and XeSS enabled. More on that here. The Intel Arc graphics card lineup is expected to launch this month so stay tuned for more info.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPriceStatus
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USOfficially Announced
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 USOfficially Announced
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 USConfirmed Through Leak
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 USOfficially Launched
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 USConfirmed Through Leak

