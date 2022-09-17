Menu
Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card Breakdown Reveals Sleek & Beautiful Cooler Design With High-End Components, Up To 2.7 GHz Overclock Demoed

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 17, 2022, 05:57 AM EDT

Intel has provided a more detailed look at the cooling solution and PCB of its Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card along with a first taste of Alchemist's overclocking potential.

Intel's Arc A770 IBC Rocks A Stunning Shroud Design, High-End Cooling & PCB Components & Can Hit Up To 2.7 GHz Clocks With Ease At A Whisper Quiet 39 dBA

Yesterday, Intel gave us a small teaser of its Arc A770 Limited Edition overclocking and now, they are giving us the full breakdown. The breakdown not just comprises overclocking but also the cooler and PCB too. This is our first good look at the premium design and high-end components that are featured on Intel's reference graphics cards, also known as IBCs or Intel Branded Cards.

So starting with the juicy bits first, TAP and Ryan Shrout went live to give us a full-on overclocking demonstration of their Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card. The entirety of the overclocking is done on the Arc Control software which has lots of its bugs fixed over the recent driver updates & is more responsive than ever. For the Arc A770, the Arc Control will allow users to configure a total of six different metrics which include:

  • GPU Performance Boost (Shifts The Curve Up)
  • GPU Voltage Offset (Shifts The Voltage Up)
  • GPU Power Limit (Raises/Lowers The Power Limit or TBP)
  • GPU Temperature Limit (Raises/Lowers The Target Temp)
  • Fan Speed Control (Sets Fan Mode To Fixed/Auto)
  • Fan Speed (Raises/Lowers Fan Speed)

The Arc Control Panel can be brought up in-game by pressing the Alt+I key (can be customized). The utility itself can be used as a real-time monitoring panel and also provides a very handy in-game overlay that gives users information on GPU Voltage, GPU Clock, GPU Temperature, GPU Power, and GPU Activity.

For this particular OC session, TAP didn't go all-out and used minor adjustments that still led to a meaty 2.7 GHz clock speed versus the 2.4 GHz peak clock at stock. That's a 12.5% improvement in clock speeds and this led to a nice 6.6% gain in FPS in Hitman III. The GPU Power Limit and Temp Limits were raised to the max (228W / 90C) while the Voltage was pushed to +50mV and the GPU Performance Boost slider was moved to 37.

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card Stock In Hitman III:

intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_3-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_4-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card 2.7 GHz In Hitman III:

intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_2-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_1-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

What's interesting is that the fan speed was kept at a fixed 50% (1872 RPM) which resulted in 80C peak temps. That's very impressive and with an auto profile, we can definitely expect temps to hover under 80C or even 70C at peak load. The card is expected to run at 39 dBA in a closed chassis and 35 dBA in an open chassis which is whisper quiet. We have the settings used by TAP listed below if you want to try them out yourself once you are able to get the card:

  • GPU Performance Boost - +37
  • GPU Voltage Offset - +50mV
  • GPU Power Limit - 228W (Full)
  • GPU Temperature Limit - 90C (Full)
  • Fan Speed Control - Fixed Fan Target
  • Fan Speed - 50%

All of this is the result of the impeccable reference design that comes with a great cooling solution and an even better design. The reference models such as the Arc A770 and Arc A750 Limited Edition will feature a beautiful cooler and some of the main highlights include:

  • Die-cast aluminum frame
  • Thermal solution with a vapor chamber and extended heat pipes
  • Screwless shroud design
  • High-performance axial fans with 15 blades
  • Chamfered edges
  • Full backplate with matte accents
  • 90 fully controllable diffused RGB LEDs
  • Stealth Black I/O bracket
  • 4 Display Outs

The Arc A770 Limited Edition is the one that features the new diffused RGB module within the shroud that gets rid of the hot spots encountered on lower quality shroud designs with RGB. It provides a more uniform RGB lighting across the various RGB Zones (4 on the Arc A770: Fans, Ring, Back, Logo). But that's all outside, it's time we talk about the insides too.

intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_17-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_13-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_18-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

We get our first look at the Copper Vapor Chamber which has four massive heat pipes running through it and a high-density aluminum fin stack that sits on top of it to dissipate heat from the GPU and other vital components on the PCB. The PCB itself is a 6-phase VRM design that gets power through an 8+6 pin connector configuration.

There are three DP 2.0 and a single HDMI 2.1 (through a 3rd party controller). The card utilizes a PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 interface and has 8 GDDR6 memory modules scattered around the Alchemist ACM-G10 GPU. These are 16Gb dies or 2 GB each for a total of 16 GB memory capacities. Board partners will have the option to either go 16 GB or 8 GB for their A770 designs.

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card Cooler Breakdown:

intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_7-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_8-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_9-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_10-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
intel-arc-a770-limited-edition-graphics-card-pcb-cooler-breakdown-_11-low_res-scale-4_00x-custom
2 of 9

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The  Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and up to 17.5 Gbps memory speeds for up to 560.0 GB/s of bandwidth (the 8 GB model comes with 16 Gbps pin speeds for 512 GB/s bandwidth).

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card is expected to cost between the $349 to $399 US range. The Arc graphics cards are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card VariantGPU DieShading Units (Cores)XMX UnitsGPU Clock (Graphics)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusBandwidthTGPPrice
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz16 GB GDDR617.5 Gbps256-bit560 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Arc ACM-G103584 (28 Xe-Cores)4482.05 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Arc ACM-G103072 (24 Xe-Cores)3841.70 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Arc ACM-G111024 (8 Xe-Cores)1282.00 GHz6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit186 GB/s75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Arc ACM-G11512 (4 Xe-Cores))64TBD4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bitTBD75W$59-$99 US

