Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Reviews Reportedly Planned For Next Week Following Launch

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 26, 2022, 02:19 PM EDT
Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, Reassures Gamers That The Intel Arc A770 Graphics Cards Are Almost Ready For Retail Launch 1

Intel seems to be prepping up for the official launch and reviews of their flagship Alchemist GPU in the Arc A770 graphics card. Readers should remember that these dates are always subject to changes by Intel, but it does appear that we will begin to see the embargo lift as soon as Friday, September 30, 2022.

Intel Reportedly Plans To Arc A770 Graphics Card Review Embargo As Early As Next Week

The Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 are going to be the top graphics cards based on the ACM-G10 GPU (Alchemist). While Intel has revealed the official performance and features of both of these cards, they haven't yet settled on a launch date. Now based on the leaked embargo dates, the Intel Arc A770 unboxing embargo is set for September 30 while reviews are said to be published on October 5, 2022. The scheduled time on both dates is 09:00 EDT.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Embargo (Via: Videocardz):

  • Unboxing : 9/30 09:00 (EDT)
  • Review : 10/5 09:00 (EDT)

Unboxing will be less interesting since Intel has officially shown the card from various angles prior to its launch on several occasions. Also, the company contacted the winners of the Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt last week but did not provide a date for shipments of the prizes to the winners.

On the social media front of the company, there are claims that new information will be delivered from Intel shortly. If this is true, this will probably be announced during Intel's scheduled Innovation event, which will be live-streamed tomorrow.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The  Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and up to 17.5 Gbps memory speeds for up to 560.0 GB/s of bandwidth (the 8 GB model comes with 16 Gbps pin speeds for 512 GB/s bandwidth).

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 Ti but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card is expected to cost between the $349 to $399 US range. The Arc graphics cards are expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Official':

Graphics Card VariantGPU DieShading Units (Cores)XMX UnitsGPU Clock (Graphics)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusBandwidthTGPPrice
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz16 GB GDDR617.5 Gbps256-bit560 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Arc ACM-G104096 (32 Xe-Cores)5122.10 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Arc ACM-G103584 (28 Xe-Cores)4482.05 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Arc ACM-G103072 (24 Xe-Cores)3841.70 GHz8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit512 GB/s175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Arc ACM-G111024 (8 Xe-Cores)1282.00 GHz6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit186 GB/s75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Arc ACM-G11512 (4 Xe-Cores))64TBD4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bitTBD75W$59-$99 US

News Source: VideoCardz

