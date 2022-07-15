Menu
Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 15, 2022
Intel has finally shared its official performance benchmarks of the high-end Arc A750 graphics card based on the Alchemist GPU architecture.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Official Performance Benchmarks Show Up To 17% Faster Performance Than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060

The Intel Arc Limited Edition graphics card was teased by the blue team in early Q2 2022 when they announced their Alchemist GPU lineup along with the mobility variants. Since then, the Arc lineup is only launched in certain markets, first rolling out in entry-level laptop solutions and now rolling out to higher-end laptops. The desktop lineup has only seen one variant that's available for retail & that is the Arc A380 which is not offered by Intel themselves as a reference variant but a custom design by AIC, Gunnir.

Now Intel has started to share performance numbers and information regarding its high-end Arc Alchemist GPUs too. The first of these designs is the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition which was also teased back at IEM 2022. The performance benchmarks shared by Intel include five games which include F1 2021, Cyberpunk 2077, Control, Borderlands 3, and Fortnite. All of these games were tested at 1440p resolution using the high preset and the Arc A750 graphics card was compared against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 which it beat by delivering up to 17% performance.

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Performance Benchmarks in Games:

Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p 2

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Performance Demo In Cyberpunk 2077:

Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p 3
As you can see in the disclaimers below, both graphics cards were tested on the same system configurations comprising of an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU and the latest Windows 11 version. In terms of drivers, the RTX 3060 used the 516.40 version while the Arc A750 used an engineering driver. You can also see a more detailed performance breakdown (FPS) in the slide below:

Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Performance Disclaimers & Configurations Used:

In an interview with GamersNexus, Tom Petersen of Intel stated that their focus of Arc graphics drivers is to first optimize performance in games, applications & APIs (Such as DX12 / Vulkan) that are most widely used nowadays. After the priority list is complete, only then Intel can start focusing on the other games based on older APIs such as DX11, DX9, OpenGL, etc. It makes sense since Intel is fairly new to the discrete graphics game and if they were to spend their time optimizing graphics performance for all AAA titles, that would mean further delay of their Alchemist graphics cards.

Performance results shown here are from a small subset of the games, that work very well with Intel® Arc and the Alchemist architecture. I’m not asserting that ALL GAMES will show these results, but it’s a view of what Intel Arc A-series cards are capable of with the right software and engineering enablement.

Ryan Shrout at Intel

Currently, Intel's Arc drivers only support the ACM-G11 GPU, the one powering the A380 graphics card, on the desktop platform. We aren't given an exact date of when these Arc graphics cards will be available to consumers but Ryan once again reiterates that end of Summer is when they will be targetting the first Arc graphics cards including the A750 Limited Edition. What we do know is that the winners of the Intel Xe-HPG scavenger hunt will be one of the first to get hands-on with an Arc graphics card such as the high-end Arc A750 and Arc A770.

Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p 4

The specs for the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition graphics card include a cut-down ACM-G10 GPU with 384 EUs, 3072 ALUs, and 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus at 16 Gbps, and a TGP around 200W.

The graphics card is powered by an 8+6 connector configuration which means a maximum board power of 300W (150W+75W from connectors & 75W power from the PCIe interface). It is likely that the Limited Edition may come in both A770 and A750 variants. It will come with three DisplayPort connectors and a single HDMI connection. Intel has confirmed that the ARC Alchemist graphics card will support the newest DisplayPort 1.4a & HDMI 2.0b interfaces.

Intel Officially Unveils Arc A750 Limited Edition Graphics Card Performance Benchmarks, Up To 17% Faster Than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 at 1440p 5

Both the Intel Arc A750 & A750 graphics cards are expected to launch later this summer with pricing around the $300-$350 US market range.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Arc A780Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~275W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit~250W
Arc A750Xe-HPG 384EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10384 EUs (TBD)3072 (TBD)12 GB GDDR616 Gbps192-bit~200W
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit~150W
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs (TBD)1024 (TBD)6 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit~100W
Arc A350Xe-HPG 96 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1196 EUs (TBD)768 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~75W
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit~50W
Intel Announces Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt Winners: Prizes Include $900 US Arc Alchemist
