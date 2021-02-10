Inno3D Allegedly Discontinues RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 Twin X2 Series Graphics Cards

Some companies are looking to prioritize OC models of the RTX 3000 series graphics cards, and this is due to the continual lack of stock for the PC gaming market. Inno3D has sent out an email stating that the two models from the Twin X2 Series, specifically the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 3070, have been discontinued immediately. Sadly, Inno3D won't offer a replacement or successor, and this is due to the demand for the other 3060 is not met. Although the original RTX 3060 is expected to be available later this month for those looking to finally upgrade their systems with an RTX 3000 series graphics card.

Inno3D has sent an email to the Dutch retailer, Azerty, that two graphics cards from the Twin X2 series graphics card series will be discontinued immediately. Inno3D currently offers four different models based on the GA104 GPU. Although the RTX 3060 12 GB Twin X2 Series are currently listed on Azerty's website, they aren't available for purchase as NVIDIA has yet to launch the specific SKU. This has led many gamers not to be able to find the lower end of the RTX 3000 series graphics cards at online retailers; this lack of stock has led many to look for the higher-end models of the RTX 3000 series graphics cards with little-to-no avail.

While various manufacturers may discontinue the RTX 3060 Ti, The original RTX 3060 graphics card is expected to be available later this month. The original RTX 3060 has already been spotted in stores, although with no mention of how large the stock is for these graphics cards, one can only speculate on how long they'll stay in stock. This email has been leaked thanks to Videocardz.

"We have just received a disappointing message from the manufacturer about the ordered Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 video card. Unfortunately, lnno3D reported this morning that the Twin X2 series of the 3060 and 3070 had been discontinued immediately and the cards will therefore no longer be delivered, they will also will not supply a successor or replacement, given that the demand for the other 3060 cards cannot be met at this time." The email was sent to Azerty and was shared by DirtySanchez on Tweakers. This email was machine-translated to English.

Sadly, this email is very unclear if the graphics cards being discontinued are permanently being discontinued or will make a return once the RTX 3000 series graphics card's stock stabilizes. This email is unclear if the whole Twin X2 series or just the non-overclocked versions will be discontinued immediately.

This email also stated that no successor or replacement would be given for the Twin X2 series graphics cards, showing that the remaining graphics cards' stocks are still minimal and out of stock on various online retailers.

There are many reasons why Inno3D may be discontinuing these graphics cards, and one reason could be that they are focusing on ensuring that the OC versions will be in stock. Different manufacturers have recently begun to focus on the OC models, as these OC models offer a higher profit margin compared to the base models.

Update:

It looks like the cards are not being discontinued - only the non-OC versions are.