NVIDIA RTX 3060 Graphics Card With Fully Enabled GA106 GPU & 3840 Cores Spotted

NVIDIA board partners might be working on a brand new GeForce RTX 3060 variant featuring the full GA106 GPU with 3840 cores.

TechPowerUp GPU Database Editor "T4C Fantasy" (@T4CFantasy on Twitter) reported about the graphics card and posted the link to the specifications.

Added 3060 3840SP Edition to the gpudb, however since these SKUs are not displayed on the company sites they have generic nameshttps://t.co/JBr7rmMq14 — T4C Fantasy (@T4CFantasy) February 2, 2023

The unknown NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 3840SP offers 3840 Cores, 120 texture mapping units, 112 Tensor cores, and 48 ROPS. The memory on the card is 6 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus width and has an L2 cache of 3 MB. The NVIDIA GPU supports DirectX 12 Ultimate, which offers hardware-based raytracing (30 raytracing acceleration cores) and variable rate shading to support most modern games. Additional graphical options supported are OpenGL, OpenCL, Vulkan, and CUDA.

In the connectivity department, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 3840SP includes a single HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort 1.4a ports. The graphics card connects to the PC via a PCIe 4.0 x 16 controller interface. The clock speeds for the card are rated at up to 1852 MHz which is 75 MHz higher than the RTX 3060 12 GB and RTX 3060 8 GB cards. The TDP remains the same at 170W.

The relative performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 3840SP GPU is equal to that of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. The performance is measured at 1920 x 1080 at 4K resolution. TechPowerUp mentions that the card is "rare and appears in some OEM systems." AIB partners ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, and MSI have all used this graphics card in their designs. Only the RTX 3060 mobile parts shared a similar configuration but had an inferior memory system.

This card could just be another one of those NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SKUs that are designed to clear Ampere inventory. The GeForce RTX 3060 GA104 used an older silicon chipset, the GeForce RTX 3060 shipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and the GeForce RTX 3060 GDDR6X offered a newer and more improved performance in memory. That is probably why the first GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has done so well since its incarnation. Currently, it is at the sixth position of most popular GPUs on Steam's Hardware and Software Survey list.

