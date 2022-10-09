Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti With 8 GB GDDR6X Memory Listed By UK Retailer

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 9, 2022, 03:03 AM EDT
UK-based retailer, SCAN, has listed NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card which will feature GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X Memory Spotted Over at UL Retailer For 369 Pounds

Earlier, it was reported that NVIDIA was working on a trio of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, mostly in the mainstream segment. The graphics cards which include the new models of the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti, are reportedly designed to have options within the mid-range segment & while NVIDIA is launching its next-gen RTX 40 series soon, their lineup won't include any mainstream options till next year.

the mid-range market but also find a way to clear out their existing GPU inventory. Though the price situation would mean that these will be priced much lower than the MSRPs the original cards had launched at. The first two cards that are expected to ship next month would include the GeForce RTX 3060 & the RTX 3060 Ti. And just because they are new models, don't expect them to feature better specs (as is the case with the RTX 3060 Non-Ti).

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is expected to retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Now at SCAN, we can see that the graphics card is listed for 369.00 British Pounds and it also mentions the card is in stock and can be placed within the basket however there's no option to checkout at the moment. The card only shows up at NVIDIA's own shop but redirects to SCAN UK when you opt to buy it.

What the basket also shows is that the total price of the card including VAT is 380.05 GBP (added delivery charges). This is the same pricing as the RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6 variant so NVIDIA is likely to replace the production of their older card with the new and improved variant. It is likely that we will see the launch in the next couple of weeks after NVIDIA has launched its first high-end RTX 40 series cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA102Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?		Ampere GA106-125?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2276mm2 (GA106)276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores107521049610240896087046144TBD61445888TBD48643584TBD25602304
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96TBD184 / 96184 / 96TBD152 / 80112 / 64TBD80 / 32TBD
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46TBD184 / 46184 / 46TBD152 / 38112 / 28TBD80 / 20TBD
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBATBD1575 MHz1500 MHzTBD1410 MHz1320 MHzTBD1552 MHz1510 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBATBD1770 MHz1730 MHzTBD1665 MHz1780 MHzTBD1777 MHz1760 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBATBD22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBD16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPsTBD9.1 TFLOPs8.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBATBD44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBD32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPsTBD18.2 TFLOPs16.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBATBD183 TOPs163 TOPsTBD192 TOPs101 TOPsTBD72.8 TOPs64.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 GbpsTBD19 Gbps14 GbpsTBD14 Gbps16 Gbps15 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/sTBD608 GB/s448 GB/sTBD448 GB/s384 GB/s240 GB/s224 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W300W290W220W190W175W170W150W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)		~130W
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?TBD$599 US$499 USTBD$399 US$329 USTBD$249 USTBD
Launch (Availability)29th March 2022?24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Cancelled?TBD10th June, 202129th October 2020TBD2nd December 202025th February 2021TBD27th January 20222022

News Source: Videocardz

