NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti With 8 GB GDDR6X Memory Listed By UK Retailer

UK-based retailer, SCAN, has listed NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card which will feature GDDR6X memory.

Earlier, it was reported that NVIDIA was working on a trio of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, mostly in the mainstream segment. The graphics cards which include the new models of the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti, are reportedly designed to have options within the mid-range segment & while NVIDIA is launching its next-gen RTX 40 series soon, their lineup won't include any mainstream options till next year.

the mid-range market but also find a way to clear out their existing GPU inventory. Though the price situation would mean that these will be priced much lower than the MSRPs the original cards had launched at. The first two cards that are expected to ship next month would include the GeForce RTX 3060 & the RTX 3060 Ti. And just because they are new models, don't expect them to feature better specs (as is the case with the RTX 3060 Non-Ti).

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is expected to retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Now at SCAN, we can see that the graphics card is listed for 369.00 British Pounds and it also mentions the card is in stock and can be placed within the basket however there's no option to checkout at the moment. The card only shows up at NVIDIA's own shop but redirects to SCAN UK when you opt to buy it.

What the basket also shows is that the total price of the card including VAT is 380.05 GBP (added delivery charges). This is the same pricing as the RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6 variant so NVIDIA is likely to replace the production of their older card with the new and improved variant. It is likely that we will see the launch in the next couple of weeks after NVIDIA has launched its first high-end RTX 40 series cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA102 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Ampere GA106-125? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 TBD 6144 5888 TBD 4864 3584 TBD 2560 2304 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 TBD 184 / 96 184 / 96 TBD 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBD 80 / 32 TBD Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 TBD 184 / 46 184 / 46 TBD 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBD 80 / 20 TBD Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA TBD 1575 MHz 1500 MHz TBD 1410 MHz 1320 MHz TBD 1552 MHz 1510 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA TBD 1770 MHz 1730 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1780 MHz TBD 1777 MHz 1760 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA TBD 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBD 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs TBD 9.1 TFLOPs 8.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA TBD 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBD 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs TBD 18.2 TFLOPs 16.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA TBD 183 TOPs 163 TOPs TBD 192 TOPs 101 TOPs TBD 72.8 TOPs 64.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps TBD 19 Gbps 14 Gbps TBD 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 15 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s TBD 608 GB/s 448 GB/s TBD 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 240 GB/s 224 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 300W 290W 220W 190W 175W 170W 150W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) ~130W Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? TBD $599 US $499 US TBD $399 US $329 US TBD $249 US TBD Launch (Availability) 29th March 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Cancelled? TBD 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 TBD 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 TBD 27th January 2022 2022

News Source: Videocardz