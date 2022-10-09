NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti With 8 GB GDDR6X Memory Listed By UK Retailer

UK-based retailer, SCAN, has listed NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card which will feature GDDR6X memory.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6X Memory Spotted Over at UL Retailer For 369 Pounds
Earlier, it was reported that NVIDIA was working on a trio of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, mostly in the mainstream segment. The graphics cards which include the new models of the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070 Ti, are reportedly designed to have options within the mid-range segment & while NVIDIA is launching its next-gen RTX 40 series soon, their lineup won't include any mainstream options till next year.
the mid-range market but also find a way to clear out their existing GPU inventory. Though the price situation would mean that these will be priced much lower than the MSRPs the original cards had launched at. The first two cards that are expected to ship next month would include the GeForce RTX 3060 & the RTX 3060 Ti. And just because they are new models, don't expect them to feature better specs (as is the case with the RTX 3060 Non-Ti).
The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is expected to retain its GA104 GPU core but will be upgraded to 8 GB of GDDR6X memory whereas the current model uses the standard GDDR6 memory standard. Now at SCAN, we can see that the graphics card is listed for 369.00 British Pounds and it also mentions the card is in stock and can be placed within the basket however there's no option to checkout at the moment. The card only shows up at NVIDIA's own shop but redirects to SCAN UK when you opt to buy it.
What the basket also shows is that the total price of the card including VAT is 380.05 GBP (added delivery charges). This is the same pricing as the RTX 3060 Ti 8 GB GDDR6 variant so NVIDIA is likely to replace the production of their older card with the new and improved variant. It is likely that we will see the launch in the next couple of weeks after NVIDIA has launched its first high-end RTX 40 series cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 OEM
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104
|Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106
|Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
|Ampere GA106-125?
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2 (GA104)
|276mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2 (GA106)
|276mm2 (GA106)
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion (GA104)
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|13.2 Billion (GA106)
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|TBD
|6144
|5888
|TBD
|4864
|3584
|TBD
|2560
|2304
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|TBD
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBD
|80 / 32
|TBD
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|TBD
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|TBD
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBD
|80 / 20
|TBD
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBD
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|TBD
|1552 MHz
|1510 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|TBD
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|TBD
|1777 MHz
|1760 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBD
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|TBD
|9.1 TFLOPs
|8.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBD
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|TBD
|18.2 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|TBD
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBD
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|TBD
|72.8 TOPs
|64.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|TBD
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBD
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|TBD
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|TBD
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|240 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|300W
|290W
|220W
|190W
|175W
|170W
|150W
|130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
|~130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|TBD
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|TBD
|$599 US
|$499 US
|TBD
|$399 US
|$329 US
|TBD
|$249 US
|TBD
|Launch (Availability)
|29th March 2022?
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Cancelled?
|TBD
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|TBD
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|TBD
|27th January 2022
|2022
News Source: Videocardz
