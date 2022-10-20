NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Gets Visualized In Renders

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 has once again been pictured in brand new graphics card renders that show off the dual-slot & dual-fan cooling.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Renders Give A Close Look At Dual-Slot & Dual-Fan Cooling

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card renders are once again revealed by Moore's Law is Dead in his latest video where he talks in detail about the upcoming product. The TechTuber had previously shown off a teaser of the RTX 4070 graphics card but now gives us a better look. albeit through renders.

While NVIDIA has introduced its top-end "Ada Lovelace" lineup which includes the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB, the company didn't reveal anything about its mid-tier offerings such as the RTX 4070 & RTX 4060. It looks like the design may have been finalized now that we are looking at an alleged picture of the Founders Edition cooler that is to be used by the RTX 4070.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Renders (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead):

Currently, NVIDIA has introduced two Founders Edition variants, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB. The RTX 4080 12 GB was never supposed to get a Founders Edition variant but that doesn't matter since the card has been canceled anyways. But for the RTX 4070, NVIDIA may indeed be preparing a new Founders Edition design that is slightly bigger than its RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics card and also slightly smaller than the RTX 3080 FE.

The main difference is that while the GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition utilized a front-facing dual fan design, the RTX 4070 would utilize a dual-axial flow-through design like its bigger siblings and as such, there will be a fan on the front and at the bottom of the shroud. The fans also seem to have been updated to the newer design that is featured on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16 GB FE cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card Renders (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead):

We currently don't have any information regarding the specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card but it was supposed to utilize the same PCB as the RTX 4080 12 GB since both featured the AD104 GPU. The AD104 GPU for the RTX 4070 will be severely cut-down and it is likely that we get a 160-bit bus for 10 GB or retain the 192-bit bus for 12 GB memory because 128-bit 8 GB on a 70-series card or 6 GB 192-bit just seems way too underwhelming and unattractive. That depends on NVIDIA. The RTX 4070 is expected to be announced early next year.